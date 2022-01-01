Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Mobile Development by Meta
About the Course
If you want to become a mobile developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of web and mobile developers and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet.
You’ll be introduced to core technologies like HTML and CSS, and get opportunities to practice using them.
In this course, you will also discover the unique world of cross-platform mobile applications (apps). Explore the various benefits of using a system like React Native to build mobile apps and get an opportunity to practice the basics....