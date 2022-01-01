About this Professional Certificate

900,954 recent views
Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of IT, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are 400,000 U.S. job openings in IT and a $52,000 median entry-level salary in IT support.¹ Over 5 courses, learn in-demand skills that prepare you for an entry-level job. Upon completion, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 150 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Astreya. 75% of Google Career Certificate Graduates in the United States report an improvement in their career trajectory (e.g. new job or career, promotion or raise) within 6 months of certificate completion² This program also prepares you for the CompTIA A+ exams, the industry standard certification for IT—you’ll earn a dual credential when you complete both. This program is ACE® approved—when you complete, you can earn up to 12 college credits, the equivalent of 4 associate degree-level courses. If you’re interested in building on your IT foundations, check out the Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate. Check out all Google Career Certificates here. Now $39 (save $10)! ¹US Burning Glass Labor Insight Report salary data (median with 0-5 years experience) and job opening data. Data for job roles relevant to featured programs (4/01/2021 - 3/31/22). ²Based on program graduate survey responses, United States 2021
