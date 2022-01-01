University of California, Irvine
Computer Hardware refers to the tangible parts of a computer such as the monitor, keyboard, and motherboard. They’re the keys we tap, the mouse we move, the USB we plug in, the hard drive that contains our data, and other physical devices that run the software we use daily.
Computer Hardware is essential to powering the programs we use daily, and therefore important to learn about and constantly improve upon so we may evolve our technology. Computer Hardware can be used for special purposes beyond a desktop, laptop, or mobile device. A Hardware Developer can build devices that address accessibility, security, healthcare, entertainment, and other needs.
To begin a career in building computer systems, it’s recommended that learners explore what organizations are looking for. Some require a background in Computer Engineering, while others will hire learners with a background in Electrical Engineering. It’s important to supplement knowledge in these or related fields when exploring roles in Computer Hardware.
In May 2019, Computer Hardware Engineers earned a median salary of $117,220 per year. The top-paying industry for Computer Hardware Engineers was Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing. Other roles where Computer Hardware knowledge applies include Technical Writer, Sales Professional, User Experience Researcher, Creative Director, Audio Designer, Digital Learning Aide, and others.
Disciplines, softwares, and programming techniques such as Embedded Systems, Arduino, and hardware description languages are the building blocks that enable learners to begin understanding ways to make Computer Hardware a reality. Computer Hardware courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in hardware architecture; computer-building principles; open-source platforms designed to build digital devices; and more.
Lessons on Embedded Systems are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including University of California at Irvine, University of Colorado at Boulder, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and other institutions. Learners can enjoy exploring Computer Hardware with instructors specializing in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and other disciplines. Course content on Computer Hardware is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
Before starting to learn about computer hardware, it’s ideal to already have skills and experience in the fundamentals of computer systems and design, networking concepts and protocols, and network infrastructure principles. If you have that knowledge, you’ll already be ahead in understanding how the different parts of a computer work together. Learning about computer hardware will help you understand the essential elements of this amazing technology, from silicon chips, transistors, and central processing units, to motherboards, power supply units, and hard disks.
The kind of people best suited for roles in computer hardware are those who have a career concentration in engineering, technology, and system design. Focusing on these keys aspects of computer hardware helps to create successes on the job. Computer hardware engineers are involved in creating and updating a computer’s physical components. They may also design, test, and analyze new hardware systems to remain compatible with advancements in computer software. The kind of person best suited for roles in computer hardware might also have current work knowledge with programming languages like C, C+, and Verilog, all of which help computer engineers in their work. These technical assets complement the other talents that a computer hardware engineer often has, like critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, along with overall good communication skills.
The common career paths for someone in computer hardware are likely to start in junior roles in the field of computer systems. A person may have graduated with a computer science degree and is working in a company role that involves installing, maintaining, and testing computer servers, chips, circuit boards, and PC peripherals like monitors, keyboards, routers, printers, and more. As the person grows in the job, they may take on expanded responsibilities in server architecture, cloud platforms, and computer networking.
Some of the topics related to computer hardware that you can study may include learning about the CPU (central processing unit), RAM (random access memory), and storage. These are the key components of computers, and you may benefit by understanding how these work together. You may also dig into topics like cloud server platforms, which are growing in use across industries. Computer data and applications increasingly continue to move to cloud platforms, creating a consistent need for people to have the latest devices and computer technology to remotely access and execute data in the cloud.