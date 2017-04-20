About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Design
  • Digital Circuit Design
  • Boolean Algebra
  • Processor Design
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

All you need to know to start the course

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 10 readings
2 hours to complete

Previous knowledge: A review

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

What Digital Systems are?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Combinational Circuits (I)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 101 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

VerilUOC_Desktop tools

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Combinational circuits (II)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 84 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Arithmetic components + Introduction to VHDL

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 167 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL SYSTEMS: FROM LOGIC GATES TO PROCESSORS

