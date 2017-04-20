This course gives you a complete insight into the modern design of digital systems fundamentals from an eminently practical point of view. Unlike other more "classic" digital circuits courses, our interest focuses more on the system than on the electronics that support it. This approach will allow us to lay the foundation for the design of complex digital systems.
Digital Systems: From Logic Gates to ProcessorsUniversitat Autònoma de Barcelona
- Digital Design
- Digital Circuit Design
- Boolean Algebra
- Processor Design
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
All you need to know to start the course
<b><font size=4 color=#B22222><b>Click on "v More" to read the purpose of this module</b></font></b> <br/><br/>We have collected here everything you need to know before starting the course. <br/><br/>This week is divided into three sections: <br/><ul><li>The first is the one you're reading about now and includes a number of general explanations about how the course will run and about the virtual machine you should install on your computer to answer the different quizzes . </li><li>The second (<i><b>Previous knowledge: A review</i></b>) presents a series of tests you can use to check your level of knowledge about numbering systems and the use of pseudocode to describe algorithms. </li><li>The third block contains the first real topic of the course: <i><b>What Digital Systems are?</b></i></li></ul>
Previous knowledge: A review
<b>Check your knowledge about binary and hexadecimal numbering systems, and the description of algorithms using a pseudocode</b>
What Digital Systems are?
Combinational Circuits (I)
VerilUOC_Desktop tools
<b><font size=4 color=#B22222><b>Click on "v More" to read the purpose of this module</b></font> </b><br/><br/>From this week you will need to use VerilUOC_Desktop to do some of the exercises in the quizzes. VerilUOC_Desktop is a software package based on Logisim, enhanced with a number of modules to enable:<ul><li>Enter Boolean equations (BoolMin),</li><li>Enter digital circuits and check them according the problem statement (VerilCirc), and</li><li>Enter chronograms (time-charts) and check that they are correct (VerilChart).</li></ul>This section contains two videos explaining how these three tools work. By now you only need to use VerilCirc and BoolMin, so if you are pushed for time, you might postpone VerilChart for later. Obviously, it is impossible to cover in these two videos all eventualities you can find while working with VerilUOC_Desktop tools. In case of doubt, look at the VerilUOC_Desktop wiki, look at the FAQs or post your problems in the forums. There are specific forums for VerilCirc, BoolMin and VerilChart.
Combinational circuits (II)
Arithmetic components + Introduction to VHDL
<b><font size=4 color=#B22222><b>Click on "v More" to read the purpose of this module</b></font> </b><br/><br/>Arithmetic circuits are an essential part of many digital circuits and thus deserve a particular treatment. <ul><li> The first part of this module presents some implementations of the basic arithmetic operations. Only operations with naturals (non-negative integers) are considered. </li><li>The second part of this module introduces the basics of VHDL with the goal of providing enough knowledge to understand its usage throughout this course and start developing basic hardware models.</li></ul>
Questions are good. It's better if they provide your way of solving the quiz questions and practice questions
Good introductory course. It helped me to refresh my prior knowledge. I just missed a way to know which mistaques I made in some questions specially in the graded quizes.
This is a very good course for experts as well as beginners . Quiz assignments were very challenging . I like the concept of practice and solved quiz
It's not a easy course for me, but the practice exercise is enough for me to get deeper understanding in course content.
