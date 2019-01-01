Born in Soriana-Estopanyà, Aragón, Spain, he got the Engineering (1981) and PhD (1986) degrees in Computer Sciences from the Autonoma University of Barcelona (UAB). He is with the National Centre for Microelectronics (CSIC), Barcelona Institute, since its creation in 1985. He is head of Integrated Circuits & amp; Systems (ICAS) group, with research activities ranging from hardware description languages, flexible platform based design, up-to low power analogue-digital-mixed CMOS circuits design, N/MEMS sensors interface and organic/printed/flexible electronics. He has been participated and managed a large number of industrial and research projects resulting on a number of papers, patents and spin-offs. He is also part time assistant professor at the UAB.