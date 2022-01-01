- Marketing
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate
This is your path to a career in digital marketing. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that can have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
What you will learn
Learn the fundamentals of digital marketing and e-commerce to gain the skills needed to land an entry-level job
Attract and engage customers through digital marketing channels like search and email
Measure marketing performance through analytics and present insights
Build e-commerce stores, analyze online performance, and grow customer loyalty
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 190 hours of instruction and practice-based assessments, which simulate real-world digital marketing and e-commerce scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and developed by Google employees with experience in the field.
Skills you’ll gain will include: Developing digital marketing and e-commerce strategies; attracting and engaging customers through digital marketing channels like search and email; measuring marketing analytics and sharing insights; building e-commerce stores, analyzing e-commerce performance, and building customer loyalty.
Platforms and tools you will learn include: Canva, Constant Contact, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Hootsuite, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Shopify, and Twitter
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll learn how to use popular tools and platforms required for an entry-level job. Learn concrete skills that top employers are hiring for right now.
No prior experience required to get started.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce
This is the first of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate, which will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level roles in these fields. People who work in digital marketing and e-commerce help their organizations attract new customers, engage customers through various digital channels, and drive transactions like purchases and customer loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce and identify the roles and functions that those jobs play within an organization. You’ll also learn about the marketing funnel and how it shapes the customer journey.
Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing
Attract and Engage Customers with Digital Marketing is the second of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. In this course you will practice using search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and display advertising to attract and engage customers online. You will explore the stages of the marketing funnel and learn how to use digital marketing tactics to move customers through the stages. You’ll learn how to increase the quality and quantity of website traffic by understanding SEO fundamentals like keyword research, search engine algorithms, and link building. You will also learn about paid search and advertising, and explore tactics used to gain visibility and reach potential customers on search engine results pages, or SERPs. By the end of this course you’ll be able to apply digital marketing strategies, best practices, and tools to increase awareness of a business, understand customer needs, and engage people's interests with products and services.
From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online
From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online is the third of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will help you develop social media marketing strategies. Social media is a key digital marketing channel for many businesses because of the large number of people who use social platforms to socialize, interact with businesses, and share content. No digital marketing strategy is complete without an online brand presence where customers can engage with a brand. In this course you’ll explore social media platforms and identify which platform is the most appropriate for specific business needs. You’ll learn how to create content for social media using graphic design principles for marketers and learn how to manage a social media presence. In addition you’ll set goals and success metrics for social media ads.
Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing
Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing is the fourth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will explore how to execute a successful email marketing campaign. Email marketing is one of the oldest and most proven digital marketing channels, and it is an essential component of an overall digital marketing strategy. Email is a primary channel for many businesses in reaching existing customers, encouraging interaction with the business, driving purchases, and building loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore email marketing and cover topics like: creating an email marketing strategy, executing email campaigns, and measuring the results of those campaigns. You’ll also learn how to use mailing lists and utilize automation and workflows.
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
