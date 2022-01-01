About this Professional Certificate

Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹ Throughout this program, you will gain in-demand skills that prepare you for an entry-level job and learn how to use tools and platforms like Canva, Constant Contact, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Hootsuite, HubSpot, Mailchimp, Shopify, and Twitter. You will learn from subject-matter experts at Google and have a chance to build your own portfolio with projects like customer personas and social media calendars to show to potential employers. 75% of Google Career Certificate graduates in the US report seeing a positive impact on their career within six months² Check out all Google Career Certificates here. This program contains no confidential information. All Google Search features taught are publicly available, you can learn more in official Google Search documentation. ¹US Burning Glass Labor Insight Report salary data (median with 0-5 years experience) and job opening data. Data for job roles relevant to featured programs (4/01/2021 - 3/31/22). ²Based on program graduate survey responses, United States, 2021
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 10 hours/week
English
