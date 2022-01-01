Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
Google Ads is the online advertising platform used by technology company Google to offer advertisers multiple ways to reach internet users as potential customers. Google Ads come in many forms like text, graphics, animations, and video and are displayed in formats on the internet like banner ads, search ads, product listings, and business listing ads. Advertisers pay Google to use Google Ads to show up high in searches on Google, YouTube, and other websites when users are searching for terms that are relevant to the advertisers. Advertisers who use the platform have an expectation that these interested persons may turn into potential leads and sales. Every time someone clicks on an ad, Google earns money from the advertisers.
It’s important that you learn about Google Ads to understand how internet advertising works, how to use SEO in your campaigns, and how best to optimize your online advertising. Understanding the basic fundamentals of Google’s pay-per-click (PPC) advertising network and search advertising network involves a deep understanding of search, algorithms, automation, keywords, and cost per thousand impressions (CPMs). But if you want to work in internet marketing and advertising, learning these concepts may help you in your career in the online advertising industry.
The types of careers that are available to someone who learns Google Ads can include digital media strategist, PPC account manager, online sales manager, Google Ads manager, and similar online advertising roles. Nearly every work industry that seeks users via the internet will try Google advertising at some point, and you may be able to advance your career if you have a clear understanding of display, search, and PPC ads on the Google networks.
Taking online courses to learn Google Ads could teach you how to set up a Google Ads account, choose the type of ads and formats you wish to use, and how to use Google-specific targeting methods to reach the right kind of audience for your product or service. When you take online courses on Coursera to learn Google Ads, you may be able to broaden your knowledge of how keywords work, how to create compelling marketing campaigns, and how to create your budget for automated advertising bidding.