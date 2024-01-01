Coursera for Business
Track, measure and benchmark skills

Leverage the Skills Dashboard to make informed decisions that maximize training effectiveness and advance company goals.

  • Understand your skill gaps
  • Uncover the ROI of learning
  • Benchmark skills
Upskilling a small team?

Check out Coursera for Teams

Design goal-based learning programs that matter to your organization today
$33K
ROI per Coursera learner gained via increased productivity, efficiency, and revenue
Source: IDC x Coursera for Business Impact Study  2020

Understand Skill Gaps

Track employee skill development

Access the most comprehensive skill reporting on the market— with over 117 trackable skills across business, technology, and data. Understand Skill Development and Distribution, Skill Mastery, Learner Effort, Industry Benchmarking and more.

Track employee’s progress in developing new skills

Uncover ROI

Report on the positive impact of upskilling

Drive progress toward your organization’s talent goals with access to skill breakdowns by team.

Introduce new content to employees using insights into the top skills employees are developing.

Benchmark Skills

Compare your organization’s skill proficiency

Identify growth opportunities and understand the competitiveness of your skill portfolio relative to industry peers. Guide resourcing decisions for future learning initiatives.

Compare plans

