Get data-driven insights into the world’s top skills trends.

Explore the world’s most in-demand skills

The Global Skills Report analyzes reskilling trends for 100+ countries around the world.

Cutting Edge

  1. Finland
    Finland
  2. Denmark
    Denmark
  3. Belgium
    Belgium
  4. Russia
    Russia
  5. Switzerland
    Switzerland
  6. Sweden
    Sweden
  7. Austria
    Austria
  8. Germany
    Germany
  9. Netherlands
    Netherlands
  10. Hong Kong
    Hong Kong

Competitive

  1. Spain
    Spain
  2. Ukraine
    Ukraine
  3. China
    China
  4. Israel
    Israel
  5. France
    France
  6. New Zealand
    New Zealand
  7. Poland
    Poland
  8. Australia
    Australia
  9. United States
    United States
  10. United Kingdom
    United Kingdom

Emerging

  1. Canada
    Canada
  2. Venezuela
    Venezuela
  3. Armenia
    Armenia
  4. Republic of Korea
    Republic of Korea
  5. Uruguay
    Uruguay
  6. Costa Rica
    Costa Rica
  7. Nepal
    Nepal
  8. Peru
    Peru
  9. Thailand
    Thailand
  10. Philippines
    The Philippines

Lagging

  1. Argentina
    Argentina
  2. Colombia
    Colombia
  3. Ecuador
    Ecuador
  4. Chile
    Chile
  5. Puerto Rico
    Puerto Rico
  6. El Salvador
    El Salvador
  7. Mexico
    Mexico
  8. Bolivia
    Bolivia
  9. Brazil
    Brazil
  10. Algeria
    Algeria

Skills connected to future jobs are more accessible than commonly thought. Instead of taking months or even years, learners can develop skill sets needed to thrive in a digital economy in as little as 35 hours.

The Global Skills Report sheds light on these new pathways by providing insights into which skills individuals need to compete for jobs in rapidly changing industries analyzed in the World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs Report 2020.

Find out more in the report.

From skill trends among top-performing countries to insights about enrolled learners in the public and private sectors, get key takeaways from the report.

Learn how the Global Skills Report assesses skill proficiencies and measures which skills are trending in different regions worldwide.