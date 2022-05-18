Prepare students with
in-demand skills

Provide world-class, job-relevant online learning for students, faculty, and staff with Coursera for Campus.

Contact us

Are you a student? Find out how to learn for free.

Prepare students with <br /> in-demand skills

Access over 5,000 courses from leading universities and companies

HEC Paris
University of London ( UoL)
ISB
Yale
Michigan
UC San Diego
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Virgina
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
IBM
Google
Intel
Duke University
John Hopkins University
University of Illinois
Pontificia Universidad Catoloca De Chile
Tecnologico de Monterrey
Universidad de los Andes

Transform your university with Coursera

  • Enhance curricula with world-class content and hands-on experiences
  • Improve career readiness and prepare graduates with job-based learning
  • Enable faculty with supplementary content and promote blended learning
  • Increase student capacity without increasing infrastructure costs
  • Attract new students with a stronger global reputation

Get started

Transform your university with Coursera

Emerging-skills content, mapped to your curriculum

Improve student job outcomes and modernize your curriculum with access to 5,000+ courses, 70+ Professional Certificates, and 1,900+ Guided Projects in subjects like:

  • Engineering

    • Data Science & Machine Learning 
    • Software Engineering & Cloud Computing
    • Computer Aided Designing
    • Robotics & Internet of Things

  • Management & Commerce

    • Product & Technology Management
    • Supply Chain & Operations
    • Finance & Accounting
    • Marketing & Sales

  • Sciences

    • Food & Nutrition Sciences 
    • Research Methods & Analytical Techniques 
    • Environmental Management 
    • Geographical Information Systems

  • Liberal Arts & Humanities

    • Economics
    • Web & Interaction Design
    • Media & Production 
    • Public Policy

  • Healthcare

    • Bioinformatics
    • Biotechnology
    • Epidemiology
    • Psychology

See how our content maps to your university’s curriculum

A platform to enhance student employability and modernize your curriculum

Deliver cutting-edge curricula

Deliver cutting-edge curricula

Solve for curriculum gaps by integrating world-class content from top universities and industry partners.

Empower faculty

Empower faculty

Promote blended learning with Coursera content and faculty-authored projects, assessments, and courses.

Improve career readiness

Improve career readiness

Prepare graduates with job-based learning programs and 70+ Professional Certificates from global employers.

Provide hands-on learning with Guided Projects

Provide hands-on learning with Guided Projects

Enable students to master and showcase their digital skills through hands-on projects.

Enable learning anytime, anywhere

Enable learning anytime, anywhere

Access courses offline or on the go with iOS and Android apps.

Scale teaching, grading and student support

Scale teaching, grading and student support

Integrate Coursera’s platform to help deliver, manage, and grow online learning programs.

Universities innovating with Coursera

3M+ students are learning online with Coursera

Duke University
“Coursera helped us make a quick online pivot when the Duke Kunshan University campus closed due to the epidemic. Faculty benefited from access to high-quality courseware and students dived right into learning new skills on their own.”

Matthew Rascoff
Former Associate Vice Provost, Digital Education & Innovation

Covenant University
“Coursera enabled us to leapfrog into the future by providing ready-to-go infrastructure for online learning. It would have taken us years to create an equivalent offering on our own.”

Dr. Ada Peter
Director, International Offices and Linkages, Covenant University

K L University
“Coursera’s analytics brought assurance to the kind of skills imparted to students. That assurance wasn’t there before, because we didn’t have mechanisms to calculate their skill levels.”

Professor Hari Kiran Vege
Head of Computer Science and Engineering, K L University

Johnson C. Smith University
“Coursera is a great platform that can supplement universities’ core teaching and learning while providing students a personalized learning pathway that is economic.” 

Terik Tidwell
Executive Director, Smith Tech-Innovation Center, Johnson C. Smith University

University of Szeged
“Expanding distance learning with high-quality courses attracts more students from Hungary, Europe, and abroad, which ultimately fosters greater diversity and success for our university.”

Peter Szakál
Director of Academic Affairs, University of Szeged

Trusted by 3,600+ universities and colleges

20.35
Tec de Monterrey
Michigan
Imperial College London
Melbourne
Manipal
NMIMS

Ready to transform your campus?

Coursera is the global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies.

© 2022 Coursera Inc. All rights reserved.

Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play Certified B Corporation