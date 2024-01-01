Prepare your students for in-demands jobs
With Career Academy, you can help students find the right role for their career goals, build skills, and earn a micro-credential from a leading company.
Provide access to professional-level training from the world’s leading companies
Professional Certificates
Help students earn a valuable career micro-credential
Enable students to build job confidence and hone critical skills in high-growth fields.
- Connect students to role-specific expert instruction from industry leaders, including Google, Meta, IBM, and more
- Teach the career skills that employers are hiring for
- Empower students to earn a Professional Certificate and demonstrate their job-readiness for entry-level work
Guided Projects
Enable students to gain essential applied skills
Give students hands-on projects to practice skills and build a portfolio that stands out to employers.
- Teach the latest industry tools and technologies with step-by-step video guidance
- Equip students to navigate and solve real-world challenges by practicing with expert guidance
- Help students execute real-world projects in a safe virtual workspace, no downloads or installation required
Career Discovery
Help students explore entry-level jobs and career paths
Provide insights across a range of industries.
- Highlight roles in high-growth fields
- Guide awareness and understanding of entry-level opportunities
- Identify common job titles, skill requirements, and regionalized salary and open roles (where available)
Coursera’s Career Academy is helping Hawaii Pacific University fulfill its mission to offer students a practical, innovative, and experiential education, with in-demand skills training and certificates from top companies like Google and IBM that complement our classroom content and offer students pathways to meaningful employment opportunities. As a Dean, I am assured that Career Academy participants are obtaining skills that they desire and that are related to current job openings. The student response has been overwhelmingly positive.