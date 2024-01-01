Help students quickly learn job-ready skills
Offer Guided Projects in new tools and technologies that feature hands-on learning and step-by-step expert guidance.
- Complement your curriculum with over 3,400 Guided Projects
- Enable students to learn, practice, and apply new skills
- Empower faculty to build custom projects aligned to your curriculum
Guided Projects help students develop in-demand skills across 1,000+ tools
Provide new opportunities for students to gain expertise in the latest tools and technologies, including Google Sheets, Power BI, R, Tableau and more.
Practice your skills in Microsoft Excel, Tableau, Power BI and more by trying one of our hands-on, interactive data and analytics projects. By taking one of these projects, you’ll be working in a pre-configured environment where you follow the instructions in real-time. No download or setup required.
Applied learning
Enable hands-on learning to accelerate skill development
All Guided Projects include in-browser tutorials and step-by-step expert video guidance. In two hours or less, students can learn the latest tools, techniques, and technologies and showcase their proficiency to employers.
Private authoring
Build your own Guided Projects
Empower your faculty to create their own assessments, courses, and hands-on projects. With a complete authoring toolkit, instructors can blend their privately authored content with courses and Guided Projects from the public Coursera catalog.
The high-quality foundational learning our students receive through Coursera gives them the hands-on skills to enter industries that might otherwise have seemed unattainable.