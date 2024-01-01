Coursera for Campus
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
Compare Plans
Contact Us

Choose the plan that’s right for your students, faculty, and institution

From content and credentials and job-based learning to academic integrity and program management tools, you can find the right plan for you on Coursera.

Features Comparison

Features Comparison

Career Academy

Job-relevant skills training and Professional Certificates

Contact Us

Full Catalog

All content and advanced features for your campus

Contact Us

Content and Credentials

Access to Guided Projects, assessments, and quizzes

Verified Certificates upon course completion

Industry Micro-credentials

Access to courses from top universities

Private authoring tools

Job-based Learning

Access to job-based learning programs

Ability to set and configure skill goals

Ability to deliver automated course recs based on goals

Academic Integrity

Disable URL sharing and copy of peer reviews

Plagiarism tracking in Gradebook

Online proctoring & question variants in quizzes

Plagiarism detection through Turnitin

Peer review plagiarism flagging

Student Experience

Mobile apps (iOS & Android) & offline access

Online support centers for admins and students

Role based career exploration

Priority technical support for learners

Measurement & Tracking

Track learning hours and course completions

Track actual skills learned, proficiency, and time to mastery

Industry skill insights and benchmarking

Program Management

Manage and send invitations

Send custom communications

University-branded learning homepage

Services

Customer success management

Institutional program reviews

Dedicated student onboarding services

Dedicated admin onboarding adoption services

Integrations (at additional cost)

Single sign-on (SSO)

API integrations

LMS integrations (Degreed, Cornerstone, CrossKnowledge, SuccessFactors)

Billing

Billing by Paypal or credit card

Billing by invoice (ACH for US customers only invoicing >25 licenses)

Eya B.

Coursera helps our students impress future employers and find the right path, the right career. It’s a big win for us and our students.

South Mediterranean University
Eya B.
Instructional Designer and eLearning Developer
South Mediterranean University