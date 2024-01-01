Offer micro-credentials from leading companies
Enable your students to learn from industry professionals, earn Professional Certificates, and signal job readiness.
- Provide content from employers including Google, Meta, IBM, and more
- Enable role-specific training in high-growth fields
- Empower students to build job-ready skills while learning at their own pace
88%
of students are more likely to enroll in degree programs that offer industry micro-credentials
76%
Employers are 76% more likely to hire a candidate who has a Professional Certificate
Job-Relevant
Help students earn a role-specific Professional Certificate
Create new opportunities for students to learn targeted skills and align them to your existing learning programs. Professional Certificates help students stand out in their search and signal readiness for entry-level roles.
IT Support Specialist
- Evaluate and troubleshoot technology issues so equipment runs smoothly.
Skill development in areas such as:
- Cloud Computing
- Customer Service
- Hardware/Software Setup
Professional Certificates from leading partners:
Cybersecurity Analyst
- Develop strategies to protect organizations from cyber-attacks and disruptions.
Skill development in areas such as:
- Information Security
- Database Vulnerabilities
- Network Security
Professional Certificates from leading partners:
Front-End Developer
- Design and develop the look, feel, function, and user experience of a website.
Skill development in areas such as:
- HTML and CSS
- UI/UX Design
- Test-Driven Development
Professional Certificates from leading partners:
If I have to pick one thing that’s the main benefit for students, I think they enjoy getting those certificates from various universities and various companies. Students add a lot of these certificates to their LinkedIn profiles, and it boosts their confidence.
Hari K. V.
Head of Computer Science and Engineering, KL University