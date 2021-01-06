University of Colorado Boulder
Search and Display Advertising
University of Colorado Boulder

Search and Display Advertising

This course is part of Concepts, Strategies, and Analytics in Performance Marketing and Digital Advertising Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Chris J. Vargo
Harsha Gangadharbatla

Instructors: Chris J. Vargo

13,247 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(84 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand why search can be a powerful part of any marketing campaign

  • Plan a search campaign, including: setting economic goals, defining targeting parameters, and aligning a campaign with business goals

  • Build a search campaign from start to ongoing optimization

  • Leverage Google’s tools including optimization score, campaign planner, and automated bidding

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

8 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(84 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Concepts, Strategies, and Analytics in Performance Marketing and Digital Advertising Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This series of lectures provides an overview of search advertising, its history, and its role in the digital marketing landscape. The lectures discuss the evolution of search engines and the emergence of Google as the dominant player in the market. They also explain the process of search advertising, including bidding, audience targeting, and search engine optimization (SEO). The advantages and disadvantages of search advertising are explored, highlighting its relevance to consumers, effectiveness in generating leads, and potential challenges such as high competition and limited creative options. Finally, the lectures touch on the future of search advertising, with a focus on the increasing role of artificial intelligence and voice search.

What's included

3 readings3 quizzes

In this lecture series, we delve into Google's dominance in the search and advertising market, exploring the debate surrounding its monopoly status and the implications of the Department of Justice's investigation. We examine the value of search intent in advertising, the basics of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and the importance of landing page experience. Furthermore, we discuss the concept of impression share, the ongoing tension between Google's push for automation in PPC advertising, and the potential for automating campaign optimization using Python.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this project, students will complete the Google Ads Search Study Guide, focusing on increasing efficiency with automated bidding, reaching valued customers with search audiences, boosting performance with optimization score, and increasing conversions with performance planner. Upon completion, students will take the Google Ads Search Assessment to earn their certification. They will then create a PDF of their certificate to submit for credit in the peer-review assignment.

What's included

2 readings1 peer review

This series of readings provides an overview of video advertising, banner advertising, and rich media in the digital marketing landscape. The lectures discuss the differences between these formats, their advantages and disadvantages, and their impact on consumer behavior. They also explore the future of video and rich media advertising, highlighting the increasing role of programmatic advertising, artificial intelligence, and emerging formats such as live broadcasting and virtual reality. Additionally, the lectures touch on the challenges faced by these advertising formats, such as ad blockers and complex ad placements.

What's included

3 readings3 quizzes

This lecture series covers the evolution and various aspects of display advertising, from banner ads to video ads, and their effectiveness in achieving advertising objectives. Students will learn about the importance of ad design, quality, and attribution models, as well as the significance of selecting appropriate key performance indicators (KPIs) for each campaign. The lectures also delve into the limitations and challenges of video advertising, including measurement issues and viewability scores. By analyzing real-world video campaign data, students will develop critical thinking skills in assessing the value of various metrics and their impact on advertising campaign performance.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.6 (18 ratings)
Chris J. Vargo
University of Colorado Boulder
7 Courses64,310 learners
Harsha Gangadharbatla
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses40,144 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 84

4.5

84 reviews

  • 5 stars

    71.42%

  • 4 stars

    14.28%

  • 3 stars

    7.14%

  • 2 stars

    5.95%

  • 1 star

    1.19%

SC
5

Reviewed on Jan 5, 2021

BN
5

Reviewed on Dec 3, 2020

IR
5

Reviewed on Jan 2, 2021

View more reviews

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions