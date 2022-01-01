About this Specialization

This specialization takes a critical look at digital advertising tactics for small business. Students will learn how to generate and launch ad campaigns on small budgets with limited-to-no design skills. These courses include: 1) search (Google Ads), 2) social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and 3) native advertising (Taboola). Students who complete our search course will also gain a résumé credential through the official Google Ads Search Certification and a certification through programmatic advertising leader, The Trade Desk.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to the Digital Advertising Landscape

4.5
stars
321 ratings
86 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Search Advertising

4.5
stars
77 ratings
20 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Social Media Advertising

4.6
stars
276 ratings
81 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Native Advertising

4.6
stars
45 ratings
9 reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

