Free IT Certifications and Courses to Elevate Your Career

Explore free IT certifications and courses available online through a number of course providers. Learn the difference between certifications, certificates and badges, and find free IT courses that suit you.
For those seeking career advancement or wanting to enhance their resumes, free IT coursework and certifications are options worth considering. Many are available online and are self-paced.
For technical professions such as IT, free certifications and courses can add value to your career without the time or financial commitment of an academic degree program. For those with little to no experience, beginner certification programs can build entry-level skills at the start of a career.
In this article, we’ll explore the cost-free options available in the information technology field.
When exploring free IT courses, a good starting point is understanding the differences between certifications, certificates, courses, and badges. While each can offer career value, there are differences in their specific professional benefits.
Certifications verify that you’ve completed the required coursework for a specific skill. Professional industries and organizations typically award certification credentials.
Certifications offered by well-known industries, such as Google and Microsoft, are widely recognized and valued and can be an essential criteria for some employers.
A certificate may sound the same as a certification, but that’s not the case. While certification is assessed by a professional body and shows mastery of a certain level of skill, a certificate is awarded upon completing a course or following an exam.
A certificate can be used to demonstrate your knowledge in a certain area and your commitment to study. Many course providers offer free certificates. You can find various free courses or take advantage of a free trial from several providers on Coursera. Discover Professional Certificates from industry leaders like Google and IBM with a 7-day free trial:
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in IT. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(154,662 ratings)
1,215,444 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Debugging, Encryption Algorithms and Techniques, Customer Service, Network Protocols, Cloud Computing, Binary Code, Customer Support, Linux, Troubleshooting, Domain Name System (DNS), Ipv4, Network Model, Powershell, Linux File Systems, Command-Line Interface, Directory Service, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), Backup, Cybersecurity, Wireless Security, Cryptography, Network Security
professional certificate
Launch your rewarding new career in tech. This program will prepare you with job-ready skills valued by employers in as little as 3 months. No degree or prior experience needed to get started.
4.8
(647 ratings)
15,098 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 2 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Networking/Cybersecurity Essentials, IT Fundamentals, Hardware/Software Setup, Technical Support, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Customer Service, Ticketing Systems, Service Level Agreements, IT Service Management (ITSM), Troubleshooting, IT Career, Software Development Process, database management, Software Application Development, Computer Programming, Cloud Storage, Network Troubleshooting, Network Architecture, Networking Hardware, Wireless Networks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Cyberattacks, Application Security, Cryptography, security, Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Networking Setup, Software Configuration, Helpdesk Ticketing Systems
A course is a defined series of classes or activities following a common theme or subject. Students typically work on a course in linear order to reach the learning objective.
Many courses are graded, and a certificate is awarded upon completion, or certification may be given following an exam. You can find several free courses online through websites such as Codeacedemy, Harvard Online Learning, and LinkedIn learning.
A badge can be used to demonstrate your knowledge and skills in a specific area. It can be easily displayed on websites or social media to highlight your credentials. Often, when the icon is clicked, badges give details of the requirements that were met.
Badges may sound like certificates, but they’re a visual representation of a certification or certificate, and highlights a set of skills you’ve learned through a course.
Certifications are an excellent way to verify your IT knowledge and skills, and are usually recognized across industries. Many beginner online IT certifications are offered at no cost, leading to more advanced, fee-based certifications if you require them. For example a range of Google certifications are often free, but the more advanced certifications require a fee.
Free IT certifications and tech courses are great ways to discover focus areas that interest you and boost your resume before enrolling in paid courses. The certifications, skills, and experience you gain from free courses may be enough to land a job, and provide a solid grounding for more advanced courses if you choose.
Companies like Microsoft and LinkedIn offer many free tech courses, some certified, some giving a certificate for completion. Microsoft reports that 42 million people have accessed free training through a Microsoft and LinkedIn global skills initiative to help unemployed workers after the pandemic [1].
Other organizations have similar goals in offering free courses to support learners in the tech industry, such as Free Code Camp, Alison, and Coursera.
Some of the main benefits of accessing free IT courses include:
Affordability: Free courses are a cost-effective way to learn about different roles and skill sets before committing to a paid course.
Variety of levels: Even if the courses you find are not as advanced as paid courses, they can boost your resume and provide verification of your skills or serve as a way to level up to a paid course.
Credibility: Having certifications, a list of courses, certificates, or badges you’ve completed can give you credibility in your industry.
Boosts earning potential: Taking a free IT course may be what you need to advance to the next level of your career.
Accessibility: Free tech courses tend to be online and offer flexibility around class pacing and location.
Network with professionals: Free IT certifications create opportunities to meet others in your field and network with industry professionals.
If you’re looking to enter an in-demand tech profession like cloud computing or cybersecurity, or are starting with a non-tech background, free online IT courses can add value and show your dedication.
Careers that may benefit from free IT courses include:
Help desk specialist
Help desk analyst
Technical support specialist
IT associate
IT assistant
To prepare for an exam or evaluation, study the course content and take practice tests if available.
Make sure to practice, revise, and know your material.
Be well-rested and alert on exam day.
Take practice tests if available.
Review exam requirements and ensure you understand them.
For further support, take a look at the free course Preparing for and Passing Technical Certifications offered by ROI Training on Coursera.
course
Technology provides you with great opportunities for professional advancement, and technical certifications prove your knowledge, expertise, and hands-on ...
4.7
(36 ratings)
1,177 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Test Taking, Test Preparation, Certification Prep, Learning Styles
Many free IT certifications are available online through a number of well-known technology companies and course providers. Free Code Camp, Google Cloud Computing Foundations, Kaggle, and Microsoft, among others, offer a variety of free beginner IT courses and certifications. At Coursera, you can start building your tech and programming skills for free in courses such as the University of Michigan’s Internet History, Technology, and Security and University of Toronto’s Learn to Program: The Fundamentals. You’ll learn foundational knowledge that can be applied broadly and earn a shareable certificate.
course
The impact of technology and networks on our lives, culture, and society continues to increase. The very fact that you can take this course from anywhere in ...
4.8
(2,581 ratings)
135,457 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Internet Architecture, Internet, Internet Security, Internet Protocol (IP) Suite
course
Behind every mouse click and touch-screen tap, there is a computer program that makes things happen. This course introduces the fundamental building blocks ...
4.7
(5,978 ratings)
363,741 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Python Syntax And Semantics, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Idle (Python)
Introductory courses like those above may lead you to discover a specific focus area for your IT career such as cybersecurity. You can explore cybersecurity for free and earn a shareable certificate from courses like Infosec’s Introduction to Cybersecurity Foundations or the University of Maryland’s Cybersecurity for Everyone.
course
Most introductory or beginner level cybersecurity courses are not truly beginner level. Most of them assume some level of technical competence and expect ...
4.6
(128 ratings)
13,364 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
course
Cybersecurity affects everyone, including in the delivery of basic products and services. If you or your organization want to better understand how to ...
4.7
(635 ratings)
95,650 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Project management plays an important role in an IT career. Start building your project management knowledge and skills for free with Agile with Atlassian Jira offered by Atlassian University and earn a shareable certificate.
course
This course discusses common foundational principles and practices used by agile methodologies, providing you with a flexible set of tools to use in your ...
4.7
(7,711 ratings)
234,181 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Project Management, Agile Management, work management, Scrum (Software Development)
Taking a free course or certification can be cost effective and a great way to benefit your career. Consider also browsing Coursera and taking advantage of the 7-day free trial period to explore more in-depth courses delivered by industry leaders and top universities like Google and IBM.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.