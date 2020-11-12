Preparing for and Passing Technical Certifications

Technology provides you with great opportunities for professional advancement, and technical certifications prove your knowledge, expertise, and hands-on experience to prospective employers or clients. It is extremely important to organizations like AWS, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, ITIL, PMI, and many others that their certifications prove technical expertise; otherwise, their certifications are of no value. That is why the exams are so hard. This course is intended to help you formulate an effective learning plan that will build the knowledge you need, not only to pass the exam but to be truly competent in the technology you are being tested on.
ROI delivers customized technology and management training solutions to large corporations and government agencies around the world. At ROI, we strive to provide business professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to increase work performance and drive greater return on investment for the global customers we support.
Certification Exams Under the Hood
In this module, you will get some insight into how and why certifications are created. You will also learn how exam questions are written and scored.
Analyzing Certification Requirements
In this module, you will learn how to recognize your personal learning styles so you can select learning resources that are optimal for you.
Passing Your Exam
In this module, you will learn some strategies for optimizing your study time and tactics for passing your exam.
Provides a breakdown, a low-level overview on how to study and methods to study certification exams. It gives me a idea to plan and strategize to study and take the certification exam.
Good Knowledge for how to prepare for good Examination , Prioritizing the work
Great Course for Learning and getting Certified in any field. Thanks to the entire course Team and Google for this opportunity.
Instructor was engaging and course content was well laid out.
