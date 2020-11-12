About this Course

Beginner Level

Managers and IT Professionals looking to pass technical certifications.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Test Taking
  • Test Preparation
  • Certification Prep
  • Learning Styles
Beginner Level

Managers and IT Professionals looking to pass technical certifications.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

ROI Training

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Preparing for and Passing Technical Certifications

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
2 hours to complete

Certification Exams Under the Hood

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Analyzing Certification Requirements

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Passing Your Exam

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

