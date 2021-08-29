SS
Oct 18, 2021
Provides a breakdown, a low-level overview on how to study and methods to study certification exams. It gives me a idea to plan and strategize to study and take the certification exam.
DR
Nov 10, 2020
Excellent Job Rachel! Loved the content and you kept it super entertaining and engaging. I'll let you know when I pass my certification.
By Ibrahim J•
Aug 29, 2021
Great Course for Learning and getting Certified in any field. Thanks to the entire course Team and Google for this opportunity.
By Mike R•
Nov 24, 2020
Great course, both for those who need to pass certification tests, and for those who support them (such as instructors, and/or preparers of learning content).
The introduction to Bloom's taxonomy was very helpful: for learners, they can use this to anticipate the type of questions they get, and for instructors, it can guide what sort of questions you should be asking of students.
There are also some really useful tips on managing your study process by applying agile techniques like Kanban boards and backlogs, and the reminder to present the material via different learning modes is salutary! Hope others find the course as useful as I did!
By Chowdhury K A•
Dec 22, 2021
Dear Ms. Rachel, thank you for clarifying issues around technical certifications. The course is sufficiently nuanced for us students. Best wishes for you and all your loved ones. ~ Arafat from Bangladesh
By Santik S•
Oct 19, 2021
Provides a breakdown, a low-level overview on how to study and methods to study certification exams. It gives me a idea to plan and strategize to study and take the certification exam.
By Douglas R•
Nov 11, 2020
Excellent Job Rachel! Loved the content and you kept it super entertaining and engaging. I'll let you know when I pass my certification.
By Stanislav R•
Mar 18, 2021
Very useful hints and easy to apply. Such combination makes them precious.
Much appreciated, Rachel!
By Abhilasha B•
Jul 22, 2021
Good Knowledge for how to prepare for good Examination , Prioritizing the work
By Reinaldo j d s•
Apr 5, 2021
Uma boa visão para se prepara para a certificação e palnos de estudo.
By Jordan E•
Nov 13, 2020
Instructor was engaging and course content was well laid out.
By Hugo L V•
Feb 5, 2021
Great course. Very good advices.
By Alex F•
Nov 13, 2020
Great Course!