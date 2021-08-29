Chevron Left
Back to Preparing for and Passing Technical Certifications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Preparing for and Passing Technical Certifications by ROI Training

4.8
stars
25 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Technology provides you with great opportunities for professional advancement, and technical certifications prove your knowledge, expertise, and hands-on experience to prospective employers or clients. It is extremely important to organizations like AWS, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, ITIL, PMI, and many others that their certifications prove technical expertise; otherwise, their certifications are of no value. That is why the exams are so hard. This course is intended to help you formulate an effective learning plan that will build the knowledge you need, not only to pass the exam but to be truly competent in the technology you are being tested on....

Top reviews

SS

Oct 18, 2021

Provides a breakdown, a low-level overview on how to study and methods to study certification exams. It gives me a idea to plan and strategize to study and take the certification exam.

DR

Nov 10, 2020

Excellent Job Rachel! Loved the content and you kept it super entertaining and engaging. I'll let you know when I pass my certification.

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Preparing for and Passing Technical Certifications

By Ibrahim J

Aug 29, 2021

Great Course for Learning and getting Certified in any field. Thanks to the entire course Team and Google for this opportunity.

By Mike R

Nov 24, 2020

Great course, both for those who need to pass certification tests, and for those who support them (such as instructors, and/or preparers of learning content).

The introduction to Bloom's taxonomy was very helpful: for learners, they can use this to anticipate the type of questions they get, and for instructors, it can guide what sort of questions you should be asking of students.

There are also some really useful tips on managing your study process by applying agile techniques like Kanban boards and backlogs, and the reminder to present the material via different learning modes is salutary! Hope others find the course as useful as I did!

By Chowdhury K A

Dec 22, 2021

Dear Ms. Rachel, thank you for clarifying issues around technical certifications. The course is sufficiently nuanced for us students. Best wishes for you and all your loved ones. ~ Arafat from Bangladesh

By Santik S

Oct 19, 2021

Provides a breakdown, a low-level overview on how to study and methods to study certification exams. It gives me a idea to plan and strategize to study and take the certification exam.

By Douglas R

Nov 11, 2020

Excellent Job Rachel! Loved the content and you kept it super entertaining and engaging. I'll let you know when I pass my certification.

By Stanislav R

Mar 18, 2021

Very useful hints and easy to apply. Such combination makes them precious.

Much appreciated, Rachel!

By Abhilasha B

Jul 22, 2021

Good Knowledge for how to prepare for good Examination , Prioritizing the work

By Reinaldo j d s

Apr 5, 2021

Uma boa visão para se prepara para a certificação e palnos de estudo.

By Jordan E

Nov 13, 2020

Instructor was engaging and course content was well laid out.

By Hugo L V

Feb 5, 2021

Great course. Very good advices.

By Alex F

Nov 13, 2020

Great Course!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder