7 High-Income Skills Worth Learning in 2022

Developing these seven skills could lead to more job opportunities and a bigger salary.
Every job requires some combination of workplace skills and technical skills, and chances are, you have already built an impressive skill set derived from your education or past work experience.
High-income skills are tools and expertise that employers tend to value highly. These job skills may be a bit more rare, and they’re often crucial to running a successful business.
As you aim to level up or shift your career focus, you may want to highlight your high-income skills in your portfolio. Depending on your desired career path, you may be able to leverage these skills to reach your salary goals.
Below, you’ll find seven high-income skills that you can feature on your resume to help stand out to potential employers. To build this list, we looked at reports forecasting the most in-demand skills through 2030 from the World Economic Forum [1], Pearson [2], Future Learn [3], LinkedIn [4], Glassdoor [5], and Coursera [6].
The skills listed here are all transferable across a number of career paths. As you read this list, consider your career goals, past experiences, and the job descriptions of your desired roles, and notice whether any of these skills may naturally facilitate your path.
Analytical thinking and innovation is the top skill forecasted in the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report [1]. As businesses across industries increasingly rely on data to make informed decisions, they require more employees with the ability to collect, interpret, and share data that can solve their business problems.
People skilled in data analysis may use a range of tools including Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, SQL, Tableau, R, or Python.
Here are some careers that use data analysis, along with average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|Data analyst
|$74,981
|Business analyst
|$90,765
|Data engineer
|$113,572
|Data scientist
|$121,967
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(64,623 ratings)
909,326 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
Learn more about what data analysts do.
Increasingly, industries are turning toward technology to advance their business capabilities, and they need people skilled in developing, maintaining, and improving their technological systems. People who work in DevOps or software engineering build, monitor, and control an organization’s technology.
People skilled in DevOps or software engineering may use tools like Git, Docker, Jenkins, or Kubernetes, and may know coding languages like Python, Java, or C++.
Here are some careers that use software development, along with average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|Applications engineer
|$93,891
|Systems developer
|$113,639
|Software engineer
|$117,353
|DevOps engineer
|$121,990
professional certificate
Launch your DevOps and Software Engineering Career. Master DevOps, Agile, Scrum, CI/CD and Cloud Native with hands-on job-ready skills.
4.7
(643 ratings)
10,155 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 12 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, CI/CD, Application development, Software Engineering, Test-Driven Development, Behavior-Driven Development, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Agile Software Development, Scrum Methodology, Zenhub, Kanban, Sprint Planning, Shell Script, Bash (Unix Shell), Linux, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, Git (Software), Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Cloud Applications, Test Case, Software Testing, Automated Testing, Continuous Integration, Continuous Development, Automation, Infrastructure As Code, agile
Hand in hand with technological development comes user experience (UX), which has to do with the way a consumer interacts with a product. People working in UX figure out the best way to present a product to consumers. They may conduct research, design, or help market a product.
Although they still involve some data, UX roles are grounded in design and tend to offer room for creativity, and they require a high level of social perceptiveness—three skills that come up in multiple skill reports [1, 2, 3].
Here are some careers utilizing user experience skills, along with average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|UX writer
|$73,304
|Product designer
|$81,434
|UX designer
|$90,741
|UX researcher
|$92,429
|User interface (UI) designer
|$98,729
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(37,559 ratings)
493,375 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
Learn more about what UX designers do.
Web development brings together the fundamentals of software development and user experience, incorporating the technical aspects of the former with the design elements of the latter. People skilled in web development will also be familiar with technical search engine optimization (SEO) in order to design and program websites that meet business needs.
Here are some careers that require web development skills, along with average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|Back-end developer
|$91,738
|Front-end developer
|$101,369
|Webmaster
|$102,942
|Full-stack developer
|$113,471
specialization
Learn to Design and Create Websites. Build a responsive and accessible web portfolio using HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
4.8
(23,170 ratings)
251,687 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Web Development, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html5, JavaScript, Responsive Web Design, Web Design, Web Accessibility, Html, Style Sheets, Document Object Model (DOM), Bootstrap (Front-End Framework)
Learn more about what web developers do.
Many companies use an organizational structure in which different departments, teams, or team members all work on a singular product or project. A person who is skilled in coordinating efforts across each of those touchpoints is skilled in project management. These team members may be responsible for maintaining schedules, organizing budgets, and communicating with project stakeholders (or various parties interested or invested in the project outcomes).
You can consider “project management” to be a catch-all term for leadership, communication, planning, resilience, and organizational skills—all of which are frequently cited as valuable to employers [1, 2, 3, 5].
Project management shows up in many careers and becomes especially important as you move into managerial positions. However, you can also pursue a career as a project manager. Here are some careers along the project manager path and their average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|Project coordinator
|$65,590
|Project manager
|$97,476
|Program manager
|$98,684
|Portfolio manager
|$106,139
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(46,534 ratings)
634,392 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Learn more about what a project manager does.
While project management typically has an internal focus, account management taps into a similar subset of skills to work with people outside of your organization. Often highly valued in sales positions, account management skills enable you to confidently position your company and its products to customers.
Account management skills incorporate both the organizational aspects required to close a business deal as well as the interpersonal skills required to productively negotiate and maintain relationships. They often work with a customer relationship management (CRM) tool like Salesforce.
Here are some careers that use account management and sales skills, along with average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|Account manager
|$77,004
|Business development associate
|$78,296
|Sales representative
|$79,555
|Business development manager
|$98,436
professional certificate
Launch your career in inbound sales. Go from beginner to job ready in about 5 months and earn a Professional Certificate from HubSpot. No experience needed to get started.
1,033 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Lead Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Sales Process Engineering, Inbound Sales, Sales Enablement, Content Creation, Customer Success, Sales, Outreach Sequence, Social Selling, Customer Experience, Inside Sales, Sales Presentation, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization (DataViz), Sales Team Management, Onboarding
Content creation and management skills involve storytelling and are often crucial for marketing careers. This skill set incorporates creativity, originality, social perceptiveness, and emotional intelligence. Taking these skills a step further can also mean adding data analysis to your toolbox, specifically honing in on marketing analytics so that you can assess how well an audience is connecting with your content.
Here are some careers that use content creation and management skills, along with average salaries in the United States as of April 2022, according to Glassdoor:
|Job title
|Average salary
|Social media manager
|$65,268
|Content marketing manager
|$92,963
|Digital marketing manager
|$101,549
|Brand marketing manager
|$102,328
professional certificate
Launch your career in social media marketing. Build job-ready skills and credentials to go from beginner to job ready in about 5 months. No degree or prior experience required.
4.9
(9,933 ratings)
126,571 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Advertising, Digital Marketing, Brand Management, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing, Social Media Marketing Strategy, Content Development, content management, Marketing Content Development, Campaign Management, Ad Management, Meta Ads Manager, Meta advertising, Marketing Optimization, Digital Analytics, Marketing Strategy, Communication, Ads Manager
You can build many skills through your regular work activities, however, sometimes it can help to bolster your skill set with outside classes or certifications. If you are trying to figure out the best skills for you to increase your earning potential, visit the Career Academy on Coursera. Here, you’ll get an in-depth look at the key skills across a number of career paths and can find specific online courses for each path.
1. World Economic Forum. “The Future of Jobs Report 2020, https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Future_of_Jobs_2020.pdf.” Accessed April 4, 2022.
2. Pearson. “The Future of Skills: Employment in 2030, https://futureskills.pearson.com/research/assets/pdfs/technical-report.pdf.” Accessed April 4, 2022.
3. Future Learn. “The Future of Learning Report 2022, https://cdn-wordpress-info.futurelearn.com/info/wp-content/uploads/The-Future-of-Learning-Report-2022.pdf.” Accessed April 4, 2022.
4. Search Engine Journal. “LinkedIn Lists Top 10 In-Demand Marketing Skills, https://www.searchenginejournal.com/linkedin-lists-top-10-in-demand-marketing-skills/409997/.” Accessed April 4, 2022.
5. Glassdoor Economic Research. “Looking to Upgrade? These are the Best Jobs for 2022, https://www.glassdoor.com/research/best-jobs-for-2022/.” Accessed April 4, 2022.
6. Coursera. “Industry Skills Report 2021, https://www.coursera.org/skills-reports/industry.” Accessed April 4, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.