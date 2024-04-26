Skills

Prioritizing skills development is essential for anyone looking to embark on a new career path or transition into a different field. It not only enhances your employability but also empowers you to achieve long-term success and satisfaction.

Coursera Logo
[Featured Image]: Data Analyst, wearing a blue shirt, working on a laptop computer, and holding a headset, is working on technology skills.
Status: Featured

Technology Skills: What They Are and How to Improve Them

What are technology skills? Read on to learn about different technological skills, technology tools, and how improving technology skills might benefit you.

March 28, 2023

Article

[Featured image] A group of professionals in business suits sit in front of microphones at an international press conference.
Status: Featured

What Is Effective Communication? Skills for Work, School, and Life

Discover how improving your communication skills can benefit your career, education, and personal life.

February 3, 2022

Article

[Featured Image] An employee uses a laptop while using a phone.
Status: Featured

Transferable Skills: How to Use Them to Land Your Next Job

Learn what transferable skills are, why they matter, and how they could help you land your next job.

November 29, 2021

Article

[Featured image] An AI engineer works at a computer using prompt engineering to create a chatbot.

6 Prompt Engineering Examples

Generative artificial intelligence allows you to prompt applications to create text, photos, and other content to suit your particular requests.

April 19, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data analyst sits at a laptop and holds a piece of paper while she uses Excel functions to complete a project.

10 Excel Functions for Data Analysis

Explore exciting Excel functions that you can start incorporating today. Learn more about the advantages and limitations of pre-defined functions, how data analysts use this feature, and how to start learning more.

April 11, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An ecologist holes a vial of water and a laptop while working in the field using systems thinking skills.

What Is Systems Thinking?

Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured image] An AI engineer works at a computer using prompt engineering to create a chatbot.

6 Prompt Engineering Examples

Generative artificial intelligence allows you to prompt applications to create text, photos, and other content to suit your particular requests.

April 19, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A data analyst sits at a laptop and holds a piece of paper while she uses Excel functions to complete a project.

10 Excel Functions for Data Analysis

Explore exciting Excel functions that you can start incorporating today. Learn more about the advantages and limitations of pre-defined functions, how data analysts use this feature, and how to start learning more.

April 11, 2024

Article

Boost your skills with these popular courses

[Featured Image] A young woman sits in a kitchen with a tablet and volunteers with a senior citizen to help improve her service orientation skills.

What Is Service Orientation?

Explore service orientation and the ways it can manifest in your personal and professional life, including increased social awareness, an emphasis on customer service, or practicing service leadership.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A happy job hunter celebrates after finding a role that lets her use her SQL skills.

10 Jobs That Require SQL Skills and What You Need to Get Hired

Learn more about the different careers you can pursue with SQL skills, including the average annual salary of each and education requirements.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Social influence at work: An influencer videos content on a smartphone, holding up a handbag and matching belt for the camera.

What Is Social Influence?

Social influence is a well-studied concept often applied to leadership roles and in the marketing and advertising industry. Explore social influence and its professional uses to see how you can use this concept to your advantage.

March 19, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Serious African-American professional using analytical thinking as he reads a document at his workspace.

What Is Analytical Thinking and How Can You Improve Your Analytical Thinking Skills?

Learn why analytical thinking is important and how it differs from critical and creative thinking. Explore some good-paying jobs for analytical thinkers, and find out how you can improve your analytical thinking skills.

March 14, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A store employee enjoys working with a customer due to intrinsic motivation.

What Is Intrinsic Motivation?

Learn how intrinsic motivation can improve employee well-being while also driving organizational success.

March 7, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A man shows off his video editing skills in his home studio.

10 Video Editing Skills That Look Good on a Resume

Discover 10 skills that can help video editors perform their jobs. Explore some ways you can improve your video editing skills and how to start down this exciting career path.

March 6, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Three smiling multiracial professionals sitting at a table taking notes on paper and laptops.

7 Effective Note-Taking Methods

Do you want to take better notes? Explore seven effective note-taking methods, including the Cornell method, the sentence method, the outlining method, the charting method, the mapping method, the flow-based method, and the rapid logging method.

March 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An IT specialist starts a new job after learning in-demand CompTIA A+ skills.

5 In-Demand CompTIA A+ Skills

CompTIA A+ is a key certification for developing IT skills and staying competitive in the job market. Learn more about CompTIA A+ certifications and which in-demand skills you need to be successful.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A DevOps engineer practices her DevOps skills in her office.

8 In-Demand Skills for DevOps Engineers

Learn more about working as a DevOps engineer, the skills that will help you succeed in this role, and how to develop DevOps engineering skills.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An ecologist holes a vial of water and a laptop while working in the field using systems thinking skills.

What Is Systems Thinking?

Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.

April 5, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A young woman sits in a kitchen with a tablet and volunteers with a senior citizen to help improve her service orientation skills.

What Is Service Orientation?

Explore service orientation and the ways it can manifest in your personal and professional life, including increased social awareness, an emphasis on customer service, or practicing service leadership.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A happy job hunter celebrates after finding a role that lets her use her SQL skills.

10 Jobs That Require SQL Skills and What You Need to Get Hired

Learn more about the different careers you can pursue with SQL skills, including the average annual salary of each and education requirements.

April 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Social influence at work: An influencer videos content on a smartphone, holding up a handbag and matching belt for the camera.

What Is Social Influence?

Social influence is a well-studied concept often applied to leadership roles and in the marketing and advertising industry. Explore social influence and its professional uses to see how you can use this concept to your advantage.

March 19, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Serious African-American professional using analytical thinking as he reads a document at his workspace.

What Is Analytical Thinking and How Can You Improve Your Analytical Thinking Skills?

Learn why analytical thinking is important and how it differs from critical and creative thinking. Explore some good-paying jobs for analytical thinkers, and find out how you can improve your analytical thinking skills.

March 14, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A store employee enjoys working with a customer due to intrinsic motivation.

What Is Intrinsic Motivation?

Learn how intrinsic motivation can improve employee well-being while also driving organizational success.

March 7, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A man shows off his video editing skills in his home studio.

10 Video Editing Skills That Look Good on a Resume

Discover 10 skills that can help video editors perform their jobs. Explore some ways you can improve your video editing skills and how to start down this exciting career path.

March 6, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] Three smiling multiracial professionals sitting at a table taking notes on paper and laptops.

7 Effective Note-Taking Methods

Do you want to take better notes? Explore seven effective note-taking methods, including the Cornell method, the sentence method, the outlining method, the charting method, the mapping method, the flow-based method, and the rapid logging method.

March 4, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] An IT specialist starts a new job after learning in-demand CompTIA A+ skills.

5 In-Demand CompTIA A+ Skills

CompTIA A+ is a key certification for developing IT skills and staying competitive in the job market. Learn more about CompTIA A+ certifications and which in-demand skills you need to be successful.

February 26, 2024

Article

[Featured Image] A DevOps engineer practices her DevOps skills in her office.

8 In-Demand Skills for DevOps Engineers

Learn more about working as a DevOps engineer, the skills that will help you succeed in this role, and how to develop DevOps engineering skills.

February 26, 2024

Article

Skills are crucial for individuals looking to start a new career or switch careers for several reasons:

  • Relevance: Acquiring relevant skills ensures that you are equipped to meet the demands of your chosen career path. It allows you to perform effectively in your role and stay competitive in the job market.

  • Adaptability: In today's rapidly evolving job market, having a diverse set of skills makes you more adaptable to changes. You'll be better prepared to navigate shifts in industry trends, technological advancements, and job requirements.

  • Marketability: Employers value candidates who possess a wide range of skills. By continually developing your skills, you increase your marketability and attractiveness to potential employers, enhancing your chances of landing your desired job or advancing in your career.

  • Career Growth: Acquiring new skills opens up opportunities for career advancement. Whether it's gaining specialized knowledge in your field or developing transferable skills that are applicable across various industries, continuous skill development can propel your career forward.

  • Personal Development: Learning new skills not only enhances your professional capabilities but also contributes to your personal growth. It boosts your confidence, expands your knowledge base, and fosters a sense of achievement and fulfillment.

  • Future-proofing: By staying proactive about acquiring skills, you can help future-proof your career against potential obsolescence. Industries are constantly evolving, and jobs that exist today may not be the same in the future. Investing in skills that are in demand ensures that you remain valuable in the job market.

  • Networking Opportunities: Engaging in skill development activities such as workshops, courses, or industry events provides opportunities to expand your professional network. Networking can lead to valuable connections, mentorship opportunities, and even job referrals.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

Coursera Plus
Build job-ready skills with a Coursera Plus subscription
  • Get access to 7,000+ learning programs from world-class universities and companies, including Google, Yale, Salesforce, and more
  • Try different courses and find your best fit at no additional cost
  • Earn certificates for learning programs you complete
  • A subscription price of $59/month, cancel anytime