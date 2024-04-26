Career Advice

No matter where you are on your career journey, we have resources to support you. Explore guides to everything from setting career goals to job searching to acing your next interview.

[Featured image] A woman wearing an orange turtleneck sits at home in front of her laptop working on a job application email.
How to Write an Eye-Catching Job Application Email

Learn how to apply for a job via email and get attention for your unique professional story.

July 20, 2022

[Featured image] Two men and a woman meet at a conference table with an office window in the background.
7 High-Income Skills Worth Learning in 2024

Developing these seven skills could lead to more job opportunities and a bigger salary.

April 13, 2022

[Featured image] A young man shows his resume with no experience to a hiring manager.
How to Write a Resume with No Experience: 5 Tips

Writing a resume with no formal work experience means emphasizing other aspects of your life that’ll showcase your skills and passions—like your education, and involvement in activities like extracurriculars or volunteering.

April 26, 2022

[Featured image] An AI engineer works at a computer using prompt engineering to create a chatbot.

6 Prompt Engineering Examples

Generative artificial intelligence allows you to prompt applications to create text, photos, and other content to suit your particular requests.

April 19, 2024

[Featured Image] An air traffic controller, which is one of many jobs that pay $50 an hour without a degree, uses binoculars to look out a window over a runway.

What Jobs Pay $50 an Hour without a Degree?

Learn more about what jobs pay $50 an hour without a degree with this 2024 guide.

April 18, 2024

[Featured Image] Two flight attendants carry their bags and talk while walking through an airport.

What Jobs Pay $25 an Hour Without a Degree?

While having a degree can help you find a high-paying career, it's not always necessary. From earning a license to on-the-job training, discover other ways to start a career. What jobs pay $25 an hour without a degree? Read on to explore some options.

April 10, 2024

Top courses for career development

[Featured image] A Man wearing a hard hat inspects a building.

What Jobs Pay $30 an Hour without a Degree?

It's possible to earn more than the national average without going to college. Find out what jobs pay at least $30 an hour without a degree and the range of roles you can have.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] A smiling customer service representative wearing a headset speaks to a customer on the phone when ChatGPT is not able to answer their questions.

What Are the Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT?

Explore which jobs are most exposed to ChatGPT and the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence.

April 10, 2024

[Featured Image] An ecologist holes a vial of water and a laptop while working in the field using systems thinking skills.

What Is Systems Thinking?

Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A recent college graduate sits at a computer and prepares her resume to enter the tech job market as a data analyst.

7 In-Demand Tech Job Market Careers

Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A head chef combines food in a commercial kitchen after learning about California jobs in demand and applying their training and passion for culinary arts.

10 California Jobs in Demand Right Now

Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.

April 5, 2024

[Featured Image] A young woman sits in a kitchen with a tablet and volunteers with a senior citizen to help improve her service orientation skills.

What Is Service Orientation?

Explore service orientation and the ways it can manifest in your personal and professional life, including increased social awareness, an emphasis on customer service, or practicing service leadership.

April 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A man using a computer learns how to list his degree on his resume.

How to List Your Degree on Your Resume

Having your education on your resume is an important way to showcase yourself and your background. Find out what to include, where to list it, and how to present it.

April 4, 2024

[Featured image] A woman in her cap and gown holds her diploma and smiles after getting her bachelor’s degree with her classmates.

Do Jobs Ask For Proof of Degree?

Whether you have a degree, have completed some college but didn't graduate, or are currently working towards a degree, you may be wondering, “Do jobs ask for proof of degree?” Explore the answer to that question and more.

April 4, 2024

[Featured Image] A young dark-haired physician assistant, working in one of the jobs in demand in Florida, smiles and hands a pen and paperwork to a dark-haired patient.

What Jobs Are in Demand in Florida in 2024?

New job opportunities are emerging as Florida’s population continues to grow, with new residents moving to the state. Find out if you have skills that are in demand in Florida’s workforce, and learn more about where you can work with your skills.

April 2, 2024

Whether you're looking for your first job, preparing for a career change, or looking to advance in your industry, the right career advice can go a long way in empowering you to achieve your goals. That's why we've collected our best resources on topics like:

