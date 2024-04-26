With the ability to make personal connections virtually, online courses have become a terrific way to learn the interpersonal “soft skills” and lessons in personal growth needed to meet your personal development needs. The flexibility of online learning is particularly well-suited to building personal development skills, since you can select individual courses you need instead of pursuing a full degree program. The ability to complete coursework on your schedule is also a huge advantage, - especially if you're working full time or raising a family.

Coursera hosts a number of popular courses and Specializations in personal development, taught by instructors at top universities. For example, you can take classes to help with creative writing, leadership, job interview skills, and more from universities like University of Illinois, and Yale. For a more in-depth education, Specializations in Dynamic Public Speaking from the University of Washington, Career Success from the University of California, Irvine, and Interview Skills and Resume Writing from the University of Maryland, College Park offer opportunities to pursue your personal development goals across a sequence of courses. Coursera offers some of these career development courses for free. ‎