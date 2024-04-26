How to Write an Eye-Catching Job Application Email
Learn how to apply for a job via email and get attention for your unique professional story.
July 20, 2022
Article
No matter where you are on your career journey, we have resources to support you. Explore guides to everything from setting career goals to job searching to acing your next interview.
Learn how to apply for a job via email and get attention for your unique professional story.
July 20, 2022
Article
Developing these seven skills could lead to more job opportunities and a bigger salary.
April 13, 2022
Article
Writing a resume with no formal work experience means emphasizing other aspects of your life that’ll showcase your skills and passions—like your education, and involvement in activities like extracurriculars or volunteering.
April 26, 2022
Article
Generative artificial intelligence allows you to prompt applications to create text, photos, and other content to suit your particular requests.
April 19, 2024
Article
Learn more about what jobs pay $50 an hour without a degree with this 2024 guide.
April 18, 2024
Article
While having a degree can help you find a high-paying career, it's not always necessary. From earning a license to on-the-job training, discover other ways to start a career. What jobs pay $25 an hour without a degree? Read on to explore some options.
April 10, 2024
Article
Generative artificial intelligence allows you to prompt applications to create text, photos, and other content to suit your particular requests.
April 19, 2024
Article
Top courses for career development
It's possible to earn more than the national average without going to college. Find out what jobs pay at least $30 an hour without a degree and the range of roles you can have.
April 10, 2024
Article
Explore which jobs are most exposed to ChatGPT and the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence.
April 10, 2024
Article
Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.
April 5, 2024
Article
Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.
April 5, 2024
Article
Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.
April 5, 2024
Article
Explore service orientation and the ways it can manifest in your personal and professional life, including increased social awareness, an emphasis on customer service, or practicing service leadership.
April 4, 2024
Article
Having your education on your resume is an important way to showcase yourself and your background. Find out what to include, where to list it, and how to present it.
April 4, 2024
Article
Whether you have a degree, have completed some college but didn't graduate, or are currently working towards a degree, you may be wondering, “Do jobs ask for proof of degree?” Explore the answer to that question and more.
April 4, 2024
Article
New job opportunities are emerging as Florida’s population continues to grow, with new residents moving to the state. Find out if you have skills that are in demand in Florida’s workforce, and learn more about where you can work with your skills.
April 2, 2024
Article
While having a degree can help you find a high-paying career, it's not always necessary. From earning a license to on-the-job training, discover other ways to start a career. What jobs pay $25 an hour without a degree? Read on to explore some options.
April 10, 2024
Article
It's possible to earn more than the national average without going to college. Find out what jobs pay at least $30 an hour without a degree and the range of roles you can have.
April 10, 2024
Article
Explore which jobs are most exposed to ChatGPT and the pros and cons of using artificial intelligence.
April 10, 2024
Article
Learn how systems thinking helps you gain a more nuanced understanding of the world around you and how you can use systems thinking to solve problems in your career and personal life.
April 5, 2024
Article
Learn more about the tech job market as well as high-paying opportunities in the field with this helpful guide.
April 5, 2024
Article
Discover 10 California careers in demand across a variety of employment sectors.
April 5, 2024
Article
Explore service orientation and the ways it can manifest in your personal and professional life, including increased social awareness, an emphasis on customer service, or practicing service leadership.
April 4, 2024
Article
Having your education on your resume is an important way to showcase yourself and your background. Find out what to include, where to list it, and how to present it.
April 4, 2024
Article
Whether you have a degree, have completed some college but didn't graduate, or are currently working towards a degree, you may be wondering, “Do jobs ask for proof of degree?” Explore the answer to that question and more.
April 4, 2024
Article
New job opportunities are emerging as Florida’s population continues to grow, with new residents moving to the state. Find out if you have skills that are in demand in Florida’s workforce, and learn more about where you can work with your skills.
April 2, 2024
Article
Whether you're looking for your first job, preparing for a career change, or looking to advance in your industry, the right career advice can go a long way in empowering you to achieve your goals. That's why we've collected our best resources on topics like:
Resumes and cover letters
Choosing the right career involves a thoughtful exploration of your interests, skills, values, and aspirations. Start by identifying your passions and strengths, considering what activities bring you joy and fulfillment. Research various industries and professions to understand their demands and alignment with your preferences. Seek advice from mentors, professionals, or career counselors to gain valuable insights.
Embrace the idea that career paths may evolve, and stay open to learning and adapting along the way. Ultimately, the right career is one that aligns with your values, utilizes your strengths, and provides a sense of purpose and satisfaction.
With the ability to make personal connections virtually, online courses have become a terrific way to learn the interpersonal “soft skills” and lessons in personal growth needed to meet your personal development needs. The flexibility of online learning is particularly well-suited to building personal development skills, since you can select individual courses you need instead of pursuing a full degree program. The ability to complete coursework on your schedule is also a huge advantage, - especially if you're working full time or raising a family.
Coursera hosts a number of popular courses and Specializations in personal development, taught by instructors at top universities. For example, you can take classes to help with creative writing, leadership, job interview skills, and more from universities like University of Illinois, and Yale. For a more in-depth education, Specializations in Dynamic Public Speaking from the University of Washington, Career Success from the University of California, Irvine, and Interview Skills and Resume Writing from the University of Maryland, College Park offer opportunities to pursue your personal development goals across a sequence of courses. Coursera offers some of these career development courses for free.