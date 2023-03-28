10 Common Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

Learn some of the more common interview questions, how to answer them, and how to prepare so you’re ready to impress the interviewer.
When you land an interview, you’re probably excited and wondering about the most common interview questions. To prepare for your interview and make a great first impression, explore this list of 10 common interview questions and plan your responses to them.
This warm-up question is your chance to make an impactful first impression. Be prepared to describe yourself in a few sentences. You can mention:
Your past experiences and how they relate to the current job
How your most recent job is tied to this new opportunity
Two of your strengths
One personal attribute, like a hobby or an interest
The majority of this response leans on your past work experience, with a small dash of your personal life added at the end of the response. Keep your answer to two to four minutes.
The answer to this interview question should include specifics about the company, so you’ll need to do some pre-interview research. If, for example, the company is known for its collaborative culture, you could point out successes you’ve had whilst collaborating with a team.
Look for company-specific information on their website and social channels. Pay attention to the company’s mission statement, values, and the ‘About us’ section. Explore employee-specific posts on social media to learn about the company’s culture or outreach programmes. Combine this information with relatable skills to show your preparedness and enthusiasm for the company.
When asked about leaving a previous job, be honest but positive. Even if you left a job under trying circumstances, keep your response short and upbeat. Here are some suggestions:
I’m looking for a company that better aligns with my values.
I’m excited to find a company where I can grow my career.
I’ve decided to go down a different career path.
My position was downsized, but I’m looking forward to a new opportunity.
I’m excited to explore a culture in line with my personality.
I’m ready to take on a new challenge with an innovative company.
I’ve aspired to work for this company and seized the chance to apply.
When it comes to identifying weaknesses, think about some conflicts you’ve had to overcome. Maybe it’s difficult for you to take criticism, collaborate, or make public presentations. Take these challenges and frame them with a solution. For instance, you learned to take feedback to better a project, collaborate to elevate a product’s offerings, or use presentations as a way to build your confidence.
Your greatest achievement should be something specific, like bringing a new video game to a saturated market despite a lack of resources. Discuss a work-related triumph as a way to humbly mention your achievements instead of listing awards or accolades. This achievement should also fall in line with the company’s mission, goals, or the position’s objectives.
course
People interviewing for jobs today often fail because they are using yesterday's strategies. Recruiting technology has become more sophisticated, and the ...
4.7
(140 ratings)
38,649 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
This question is really asking about your character during moments of stress. Think of a time when you faced an impossible deadline, had to choose sides, or navigated interoffice turmoil. Explain the problem, how you stayed calm, and focus on the solution that produced a resolution.
While you might be tempted to mention the extra hours you put in or the additional tasks you take on, it’s best to showcase your skills with a story. Talk about the innovative methods you deployed to revive a stalled project or roles you filled when your team was downsized.
Salary talks can be sensitive, but they’re necessary. Research a competitive salary before you go into your interview so you don’t aim too high or low. You can use tools like a Salary Calculator or Salary Comparison and Estimator to get baseline compensation. Remember to mention years of experience or specific certifications that enhance your value.
Another common interview question looks at your five-year plan. You should promote your commitment to the company while looking towards growth opportunities.
More specifically, you can craft a response that explores your:
Position-related goals
Potential experiences within the company over the next five years
Possible certifications, skills, or achievements you might obtain
Aspirations for growth within the role
Typically, this is the last question of the interview, and it might be tempting to say, 'No. I’m all set.' However, this question allows you to show your interest in the position. Some questions you could ask include:
What are the day-to-day tasks involved in this role?
How do you evaluate the progress of this role?
What ongoing educational or training opportunities could I pursue in this role?
Where do you see the company in five years?
How would you describe the company culture?
Join the Coursera Plus community and get unlimited access to over 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and Professional Certificates on Coursera, taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies.
Before your interview, you should do a few things in preparation. To make a great first impression, you should research the company, practise your responses to common interview questions, and run through a practice interview. For more specific tips, take a look at this pre-interview checklist:
Start your research on the company website. Look over the company mission statement, values, and company history. Next, check Google News for any articles that include the company. Comb through the company’s social accounts, paying particular attention to the product- or employee-related posts. Also, read the LinkedIn profiles of the company’s key players and, if possible, the profile of your hiring manager.
Take some time to learn about the company culture by looking at employee photos on social media and checking out the company's news coverage. You might see team-building events on its Facebook Page or news coverage of a recent fundraiser, which can help you understand the culture. You can also check for employee testimonials on business rating platforms like Glassdoor.
Take some time to review the most common interview questions and practise your answers. You don’t want to sound rehearsed, so write down a few bullet points for each question and talk through them a little differently each time.
Ask a friend or family member to role-play with you. Go through the standard interview questions, and practise your greeting and exit. Wear the outfit and shoes you plan to wear during the practice to ensure you’re comfortable.
Ask your mock interviewer to give you feedback. Maybe you slouched in the chair, nervously bounced your knees, or got stuck on a particular interview question. The person helping you can give you some tips to improve your interview skills.
In addition to role-playing, you might consider taking an online class or two to improve your interview skills. Prepare for a successful job search with the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialisation from the University of Maryland. Learn at your own pace and practise your interviewing skills with other job seekers from around the globe.
specialization
Master the English Job Search Process. Gain tools and strategies to navigate the complex path of interviewing and resume writing in English
4.6
(265 ratings)
30,549 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.