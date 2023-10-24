DeepLearning.AI
Generative AI with Large Language Models
Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

232,569 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Chris Fregly
Antje Barth
Shelbee Eigenbrode

Instructors: Chris Fregly

4.8

(2,127 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain foundational knowledge, practical skills, and a functional understanding of how generative AI works

  • Dive into the latest research on Gen AI to understand how companies are creating value with cutting-edge technology

  • Instruction from expert AWS AI practitioners who actively build and deploy AI in business use-cases today

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

3 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

Generative AI use cases, project lifecycle, and model pre-training

What's included

17 videos7 readings1 assignment2 app items

Fine-tuning and evaluating large language models

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment1 app item

Reinforcement learning and LLM-powered applications

What's included

21 videos7 readings1 assignment1 app item

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (740 ratings)
Chris Fregly
DeepLearning.AI
5 Courses270,755 learners

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI
Amazon Web Services

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 2127

4.8

2,127 reviews

  • 5 stars

    83.14%

  • 4 stars

    13.48%

  • 3 stars

    2.38%

  • 2 stars

    0.37%

  • 1 star

    0.60%

HS
5

Reviewed on Oct 23, 2023

MF
5

Reviewed on Sep 5, 2023

MM
4

Reviewed on Aug 3, 2023

