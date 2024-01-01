Profile

Mike Chambers

Instructor

Bio

Mike Chambers is a Developer Advocate for Generative AI at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Mike has been in the ICT industry for over 20 years, working for the majority of that time as a Solutions and Security Architect. Mike's experience covers large multinationals, governments and his own successful start-up. As a trainer Mike has entertained and educated well over a quarter of a million students with his unique style, and has traveled the world teaching and evangelizing cloud, serverless and machine learning.

Courses - English

Generative AI with Large Language Models

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses