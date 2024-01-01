Mike Chambers is a Developer Advocate for Generative AI at Amazon Web Services (AWS). Mike has been in the ICT industry for over 20 years, working for the majority of that time as a Solutions and Security Architect. Mike's experience covers large multinationals, governments and his own successful start-up. As a trainer Mike has entertained and educated well over a quarter of a million students with his unique style, and has traveled the world teaching and evangelizing cloud, serverless and machine learning.