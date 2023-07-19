ChatGPT and other large language models are going to be more important in your life and business than your smartphone, if you use them right. ChatGPT can tutor your child in math, generate a meal plan and recipes, write software applications for your business, help you improve your personal cybersecurity, and that is just in the first hour that you use it. This course will teach you how to be an expert user of these generative AI tools. The course will show amazing examples of how you can tap into these generative AI tools' emergent intelligence and reasoning, how you can use them to be more productive day to day, and give you insight into how they work.
Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT
What you'll learn
How to apply prompt engineering to effectively work with large language models, like ChatGPT
How to use prompt patterns to tap into powerful capabilities within large language models
How to create complex prompt-based applications for your life, business, or education
There are 6 modules in this course
