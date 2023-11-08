Learn to augment and amplify your human creativity and critical thinking with Generative AI. By the end of the course, you will be able to use Generative AI as an exoskeleton for your mind. In this hands-on specialization, you will learn how to tap into the emerging capabilities of large language models to automate tasks, increase productivity, and augment human intelligence. Through a series of practical courses, you will gain skills to apply these tools in your work, education, and daily life.
The specialization provides starts at the beginning with fundamental knowledge and moves to advanced skills for prompt engineering - the art of crafting instructions for large language models. You will start from basics and by the end, be capable of leveraging these models' reasoning abilities for a wide range of automation and intelligence augmentation applications. By the end of the specialization, you will be able to use prompts and conversations with ChatGPT to accomplish amazing feats such as:
writing and outlining 10X faster
brainstorming new ways of solving problems
planning complex events, trips, processes, etc.
automatically generating PowerPoint presentations and visualizations from Excel data
extracting key information from PDFs and documents
producing marketing content from transcripts and videos or that are personalized for specific customers
Applied Learning Project
Learners will do everything from tapping into emergent reasoning capabilities using personas to producing social media posts with Generative AI. Each course includes multiple hands-on prompt engineering exercises that will incrementally build your prompt engineering skills.