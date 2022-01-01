Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Creativity is the ability to generate original ideas and express them through words, actions, or other means. We are all familiar with expressions of creativity in art forms like fiction writing and music, but it is also an increasingly important skill in business as well as in our personal lives. In today’s fast-changing world, creative thinking is an essential tool for discovering new pathways to success and fresh approaches to problem solving.
While creativity is often spoken of as an innate talent or quality, it is also a skill that can be learned and practiced. In entrepreneurship, the “innovation mindset” is all about cultivating a creative way of seeing the world - and recognizing opportunities to disrupt the way it currently works. And whether you’re a startup founder or working within an established company, there are brainstorming techniques and approaches to collaboration you can learn to help find new perspectives on shared goals.
Creative thinking is an important skill for a wide range of careers and roles, as this capability can help you come up with new problem solving solutions and recognize emerging opportunities. It’s particularly important for entrepreneurs starting a company as well as “intrapreneurs” working for change within an established organization, as the tools of creativity can catalyze unique insights on existing problems and uncover hidden potential for innovation.
For artists, musicians, and writers, creativity is an absolutely essential tool of the trade. Whether you’re seeking to share your unique vision of the world or simply come up with an impactful branding campaign as a copywriter, the ability to translate imagination into creative reality is invaluable if you want to pursue a career in these fields. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, writers and authors earn a median annual salary of $63,200 and typically have a degree in English, communications, or journalism in addition to their creative mindset.
Absolutely! Whether you want to discover innovative business solutions or prepare for a career in the arts, you can learn valuable techniques and practice your creative thinking skills through a wide range of courses and Specializations on Coursera. You can learn remotely from top-ranked schools like Imperial College London, State University of New York, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Wesleyan University while paying a much lower tuition than on-campus students. And, because you can view and complete course materials on a flexible schedule, online courses about creativity on Coursera lets you learn whenever inspiration strikes - or, whenever your existing work and family life allows!
People who enjoy envisioning things and then turning those visions into reality are typically best suited for roles in creativity. People who enjoy creating beautiful, flavorful meals, new garment styles, or unique home decor items can also be well suited for creative roles. Creative roles can be suitable for people who want to build architectural structures or develop new business structures. Both introverts and extroverts can explore creativity, with curiosity and willingness to explore new ideas typically being central factors. Creativity is important in many careers for both laborers and managers who work together to solve problems.
Some common career paths for people who enjoy exploring creativity include writing and fine arts. Additionally, creative people who enjoy interacting with others may enjoy careers as hairdressers, nail technicians, or makeup artists. Landscapers and florists are creative career paths for people who enjoy plants or spending time outdoors. Graphic design and game design are career paths for creatives who enjoy spending a lot of time on the computer. For people who enjoy being behind the lens of a camera, photography and videography are options to consider that allow for creative expression. Marketing and advertising are two more professions that are heavily based on creativity.
Some topics you can study that are related to creativity include graphic design, contemporary art, and photography. You could also study writing, content strategy, or creative problem-solving techniques. Entrepreneurship and business studies are some other possible options for studies that allow for you to explore creativity. If you enjoy combining analytical thinking with creativity, you could study topics like engineering or architecture.
Some places that hire people with creative backgrounds include beauty salons and educational facilities that may tend to look for a dramatic flair in potential teachers. Theaters and TV stations typically hire people who have backgrounds in creativity. These jobs can include work areas like scriptwriting, performing, working as a lighting technician, and being behind the camera as a videographer. Publishers and content providers typically hire writers and editors who have creative backgrounds to create and improve written text. Manufacturers typically hire creatives who also have engineering skills to develop new products. Landscaping companies and design companies also typically hire people who have creative backgrounds for both design work and hands-on labor.