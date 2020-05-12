About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand what creative thinking techniques are

  • Comprehend their importance in tackling global challenges as well as in everyday problem-solving scenarios

  • Select and apply the appropriate technique based on the opportunity to seize or the problem to tackle

Skills you will gain

  • Creative Thinking
  • Problem Solving
  • Creativity
  • Brainstorming

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Principles of Creativity

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Creativity Tools

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Thinking Styles

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Morphological Analysis

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

