In today’s ever-growing and changing world, being able to think creatively and innovatively are essential skills. It can sometimes be challenging to step back and reflect in an environment which is fast paced or when you are required to assimilate large amounts of information. Making sense of or communicating new ideas in an innovative and engaging way, approaching problems from fresh angles, and producing novel solutions are all traits which are highly sought after by employers.
Creative Thinking: Techniques and Tools for SuccessImperial College London
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
11%
18%
What you will learn
Understand what creative thinking techniques are
Comprehend their importance in tackling global challenges as well as in everyday problem-solving scenarios
Select and apply the appropriate technique based on the opportunity to seize or the problem to tackle
Skills you will gain
- Creative Thinking
- Problem Solving
- Creativity
- Brainstorming
Learner Career Outcomes
11%
18%
Offered by
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Principles of Creativity
In the first week, we focus on the basic principles of creativity and highlight its importance in tackling global challenges. Creativity is explored and applied at two different levels, lower and higher-level creativity.
Creativity Tools
In this week, we will look at how we can augment our creativity using different methods of Brainstorming, a creativity approach that aids the generation of ideas in solving a stated problem. We particularly focus on the application of brainstorming tools in group activities, with the aim of enabling you to understand, evaluate and apply different types of brainstorming techniques in your own context.
Thinking Styles
There are many thinking styles which can be helpful in creativity. We will focus on the principles as well as application of a variety of thinking approaches that can be used at both at an individual level and in a group, under various professional and personal situations, allowing you to develop competency and accelerate proficiency in the use of some different thinking styles.
Morphological Analysis
You will become familiar with the Principles of Morphological Analysis and learn how to apply it in various life scenarios, from design to developing movie plot-lines, whilst developing a more systematic approach to idea generation.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.20%
- 4 stars18.83%
- 3 stars2.85%
- 2 stars0.93%
- 1 star1.16%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVE THINKING: TECHNIQUES AND TOOLS FOR SUCCESS
An excellent course which got me to think on many different plains, specially when using the tools on issues and topics that I didn't think needed creative thinking skills. Would recommend it.
The content and syllabus is absolutely amazing. The professors instructions are clearly conveyed and very easy to understand. Overall there is a lot to take and learn from this course.
This course was very informative and interactive. Rather than just totally theory based, there were lot of practical activities throughout which helped in gaining good understanding.
I learned a lot; the tools are practical and can be applied to a lot of situations! For once, it is a course you can really integrate into your daily life, professional like personal.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.