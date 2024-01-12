Imperial College London
Introduction to Creative Thinking: Tools for Success
Imperial College London

Introduction to Creative Thinking: Tools for Success

This course is part of Creative Thinking Tools for Success and Leadership Specialization

Taught in English

Peter Childs

Instructor: Peter Childs

5,940 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(668 reviews)

|

99%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

12 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(668 reviews)

|

99%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Creative Thinking Tools for Success and Leadership Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

In the first week, we focus on the basic principles of creativity and highlight its importance in tackling global challenges. A framework called the Creativity Diamond is introduced that will be used throughout the course to help identify which approach to use for creativity and when.

What's included

6 videos7 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts1 plugin

Creativity exists on many levels. There are examples of creativity that influence and transform society. There are also instances in our everyday lives when we come up with an idea to address a challenge or opportunity. This week we will explore some of the definitions and types of creativity, along with an introduction to assessing creativity.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz3 discussion prompts4 plugins

This week we will look at an introduction to the brain, the mind, thoughts and memory, thinking and cognition. Consideration of thinking is important as ideas encapsulate a fundamental outcome in creativity. Some approaches to thinking have been identified as helpful in augmenting creativity, and some of these tools and the associated principles are introduced.

What's included

5 videos4 readings3 quizzes

In this week, we will look at how we can augment our creativity using different methods of brainstorming, a creativity approach that aids the generation of ideas in solving a stated problem. We particularly focus on the application of brainstorming tools, with the aim of enabling you to understand, evaluate and apply different types of brainstorming techniques in your own context.

What's included

1 video2 readings5 quizzes

There are a wide range of types of brainstorming. All are based on the principles of quantity breeds quality and suspending judgement of ideas. This week we will introduce two distinctive forms of brainstorming, grid and alphabet. In grid ideas are developed building from an initial concept. In alphabet brainstorming each letter of the alphabet is used as a prompt to illicit several ideas.

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts

This week we will consider additional views on creativity and the importance of the person, physiological aspects, process, the environment and the application in creativity. We will explore the divergent and convergent phases common to many creative processes whereby many ideas are explored in a divergent phase, prior to their refinement and filtering in a convergent phase. We will then draw this course to a close with consideration of some general guidance on creativity and illustrating how your learning so far can be applied within the creativity diamond framework.

What's included

5 videos4 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (188 ratings)
Peter Childs
Imperial College London
4 Courses359,193 learners

Offered by

Imperial College London

Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 668

4.9

668 reviews

  • 5 stars

    92.37%

  • 4 stars

    5.53%

  • 3 stars

    1.04%

  • 2 stars

    0.29%

  • 1 star

    0.74%

HA
5

Reviewed on Jan 11, 2024

FL
5

Reviewed on Aug 15, 2023

AB
5

Reviewed on Jan 20, 2024

View more reviews

New to Personal Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions