Peter Childs is Head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering and the Professorial Lead in Engineering Design at Imperial College London. His general interests include: creativity tools and innovation; design process and design rationale; fluid flow and heat transfer, particularly rotating flow; sustainable energy component, concept and system design; robotics. Prior to his current post at Imperial he was director of the Rolls-Royce supported University Technology Centre for Aero-Thermal Systems, director of InQbate and professor at the University of Sussex. He has contributed to over 180 refereed journal and conference papers, and several books including the Handbook on Mechanical Design Engineering (Elsevier, 2013, 2018) as well as co-authoring books on rural urban migration, inclusive sports and sports technology. He has been principal or co-investigator on contracts totalling over £30 million. His roles at Imperial include joint course director for the Innovation Design Engineering double master degree run jointly by Imperial and the Royal College of Art, and Design Lead for the Manufacturing Futures Lab. He is also Founder Director and Chief Scientific Officer at QBot Ltd.