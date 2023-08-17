Creativity is important in nearly every facet of life. Advances in neuro-science, computing and psychology, along with developments in other domains and cross-disciplinary areas have resulted in ever increasing understanding of creativity. This module will explore some advanced approaches to creativity such as the use of analogy and metaphor, various thinking styles and the role of artificial intelligence. A framework called the creativity diamond is used to guide the selection of approach to creativity relevant to your project or activity.
Advanced Creative Thinking and AI: Tools for Success
This course is part of Creative Thinking Tools for Success and Leadership Specialization
Taught in English
1,620 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(35 reviews)
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
6 quizzes
Course
(35 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
Inspiration for ideas can be leveraged from other domains such as nature. Biomimicry, also known as biomimetics, is the practice that uses insights from nature to inspire solutions. The aim in biomimicry is to produce solutions that are based on biological processes and strike a balance with nature. This week we will explore the principles of biomimicry, look at some case studies that are based on inspiration from nature, as well as applying some of the principles in examples.
What's included
7 videos3 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
The use of analogy and metaphor in creative thinking is an advanced skill. An analogy concerns relation between one item or concept and another. The use of analogies can enable transfer of ideas from one domain to another and is used in tools such as smart little people and biomimicry. Metaphors involve describing something using terms that are not normally associated with standard definitions and can provide powerful provocations for creativity. This week we will look at both analogy and metaphor and their use in creativity.
What's included
4 videos5 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
There are many thinking styles which can be helpful in creativity. We will focus on the principles as well as application of a variety of thinking approaches that can be used at both an individual level and in a group, under various professional and personal situations, allowing you to develop competency and accelerate proficiency in the use of some different thinking styles.
What's included
6 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Study of the ways that designers operate has provided important insights for creativity and innovation. The term design thinking has emerged as a way of accessing some of the approaches that designers use. Design thinking is promoted as a process that can help generate products, services and systems with the needs of users and principal stakeholders at the centre. Through processes including discovery, looking at the broader context, envisioning and questioning, experimentation, feedback and integration, design thinking provides an approach to provide solutions that actually address the user, and may even offer a solution for a broader set of people. This week we will explore some of the principal facets of design thinking, look at some case studies and explore insights from a couple of applications.
What's included
6 videos3 readings1 discussion prompt
Artificial intelligence (AI) is seemingly everywhere, in our gadgets, in the systems used for the web, in our cars and it’s in our homes and buildings too. We expect AI to become even more ubiquitous in the operation of smart cities, our homes and in content generation for music, film and writing. In essence, AI is a system, normally embodied in software, that makes autonomous decisions. Many developments in AI mimic aspects of human intelligence including learning, reasoning, problem solving, understanding language and perception of situations and environments. This week we will look at some of the fundamentals of AI, discuss some of the issues relevant to AI and creativity and explore some examples of the use of AI to generate outcomes.
What's included
6 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Over the three modules you have learned about some of the fundamentals of creativity along with several approaches to creativity and tools to augment innate creativity. This week we will look at the use of the creativity diamond in practice to aid in the selection of approach to creativity relevant to your project or activity.
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 35
35 reviews
- 5 stars
82.85%
- 4 stars
8.57%
- 3 stars
8.57%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Aug 16, 2023
New to Personal Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.