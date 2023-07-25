This Creative Thinking specialisation consists of three courses, designed to enhance learners' creativity skills by employing diverse brainstorming techniques, systematic creativity tools, and advanced creative thinking strategies. Throughout the specialisation, participants will gain expertise in using approaches such as the creativity diamond framework, biomimicry, analogy, metaphor, and AI-enabled platforms in order to generate innovative ideas and effectively address challenges or opportunities in their projects or activities.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the three courses within this specialisation, you will have the opportunity to undertake a series of assessments where you will apply what you have learned about different aspects of creative thinking, at an Introductory, Systematic, and Advanced level.