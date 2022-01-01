CentraleSupélec
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Product Management, Change Management, Problem Solving, Planning
4.7
(462 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Organizational Development, Leadership and Management, Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Python Programming, Problem Solving, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Data Management, Data Analysis, Process, Computer Programming, Probability & Statistics, Data Mining, Statistical Programming
4.3
(143 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Strategy and Operations, Data Management, Audit, Entrepreneurship, Applied Machine Learning, Research and Design, Machine Learning, Business Process Management
4.8
(190 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
The University of Edinburgh
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Decision Making, Psychologies, Entrepreneurship, Critical Thinking, Psychology, Business Analysis
4.7
(555 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Learning about creative thinking involves opening your mind to new perspectives and bringing together existing concepts to generate fresh ideas. These ideas allow you to solve problems in your personal life and the workplace.
For example, in your personal life, you can use creative thinking to anticipate future challenges and begin to form ways to manage those problems or even reimagine them as opportunities. In the workplace, you can better visualize the needs of others and come up with products and services that will address those needs. Creative thinking allows you to avoid unproductive or counterproductive patterns
Developing creative thinking skills will prepare you for and enhance your progress in various career paths, including those in design, advertising, management, and the arts. You could work as a product designer, using your skills to anticipate customers' wants and needs. In advertising, you'll need to come up with new ways to make a product sound appealing or think of fresh ways to reach audiences. Managers in any industry can use creative thinking to adapt to new industry challenges and think of ways to motivate workers. Careers in the arts, including acting, songwriting, and fiction writing, lean heavily on creative thinking. Knowing how to find inspiration and shape original ideas is vital.
Online creative thinking courses will give you the opportunity to learn how to identify and nurture new ideas. Some lessons will focus on finding sources of inspiration for creative ideas. Courses that sharpen your communication skills help you to engage audiences and share your creative thoughts. Many courses prepare you for artistic pursuits and entrepreneurship.
Instructors share the course materials in online modules, which you can work through at your own pace. You'll be challenged by quizzes to recall and apply important concepts.