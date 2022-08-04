About this Specialization

In this Specialization, you will master design thinking competencies in an engaging hands-on, project-based format. We will guide you through a detailed 14-Step process where you will tackle a human-centered problem that you want to solve. You will learn and practice all of the most important tools from the field of human-centered design to generate ideas and connect with your customers on a human level. You will then deepen your practice by taking an in-depth journey through six key phases of the design thinking process, from immersion to learning-in-action, and explore the shifts in mindsets and skillsets that accompany them.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you're automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It's okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Design Thinking: Insights to Inspiration

Design Thinking: Ideas to Action

Design Thinking: Discovery Tools

Experiencing Design: Deepening Your Design Thinking Practice

University of Virginia

