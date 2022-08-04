- Creativity
- Strategic Thinking
- Design Thinking
- Innovation Management
- Innovation
Design Thinking Specialization
Embark On Your Design Journey. Master core competencies and deepen your practice.
What you will learn
How to complete a 14-Step process to solve human-centered problems
How to use important design tools to connect with customers
How to deepen your practice through six key phases of the design thinking process
How to navigate the design thinking process to tackle a human-centered problem
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Using a 14-Step process, you will apply concepts and complete deliverables related to a project of your choosing, using it to practice a series of important tools to generate and test ideas and achieve your project goals. You will also create a Personal Development Plan (PDP) that will deepen your design competencies by guiding your personal journey through six key phases of design thinking.
