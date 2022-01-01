Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Evaluation, Experience, Financial Analysis, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interview, Market Research, Probability & Statistics, Product Design, Research and Design, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Survey Creation, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research
4.7
(1.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Design and Product, Business Psychology, User-Centered Design, Experience, Web Design, Personal Advertisement, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Brand Management, Web Development, Problem Solving, Research and Design, User Experience Design, Personal Branding, Social Media, Communication, Entrepreneurship
4.8
(27.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Georgia Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Application Development, Business Psychology, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Design and Product, User Experience Design, Entrepreneurship, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Experience, User Research, Product Design, Change Management
4.5
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Interfaces, Java Annotation, Programming Principles, Research and Design, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Interface, User Research, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Evaluation, Experience, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Persona Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, R Programming, Research and Design, Social Media, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.5
(3.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Design and Product, User Research, User Experience, Research and Design, User Experience Design, Evaluation, Business Psychology, Experience, Change Management, Human Computer Interaction
4.8
(1.2k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Copenhagen Business School
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Interactive Design, Change Management, Advertising, Market Research, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Research and Design, Communication, User Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Computer Programming, Design and Product, User Research
4.8
(152 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
User experience (UX) designers work to optimize the interaction between humans and products. Anytime you interact with a product or service, you have a user experience. This might entail navigating a mobile app, browsing a website, interacting with a physical product (like trying out a new running shoe), or taking advantage of a service (checking into a hotel or using public transportation for example).
The term user experience (UX) refers to all aspects of this interaction. Think about the last time you used a new product. Were you able to accomplish your task? How easy was it? How did it make you feel? UX design seeks to make products and services that are easy, effective, and delightful.
Find out why you should consider a career in UX design.
As UX (user experience) design took off in the last decade, several other jobs were created in its wake. It means that those with different skill sets—the writers, engineers, psychologists, and others among us—have a UX path they could channel their talents into.
Find out which disciplines in the UX field might be a good fit for you.
UX researchers systematically study target users to collect and analyze data that will help inform the product design process.
In order to develop products that satisfy user needs (and delight them in the process), you first need to know who your user is and what that person’s needs are. That’s where user experience (UX) research comes in.
UX researchers systematically study target users to collect and analyze data that will help inform the product design process. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at what UX researchers do, how they do it, and what steps you can take to start or advance a career in this in-demand field.
Find out more about what UX researchers do.