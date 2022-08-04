Learn the fundamentals of User Experience (UX) research and design. Become immersed in the UX process of identifying problems and iterating and testing designs to find appropriate solutions. You’ll learn how to empathize with users through best practice research approaches, and create common UX artifacts such as user personas. And you’ll use UX insights to make appropriate design decisions.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to learn.
What you will learn
Describe the fundamentals of User Experience (UX) design and research
Describe accessibility considerations in design
Practice developing user empathy through research
Create wireframes and prototypes in Figma
Skills you will gain
- Web Design
- Front-End Web Development
- User Experience (UX)
- Accessibility
Meta
