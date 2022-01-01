- UI/UX design
Meta React Native Specialization
Become a cross-platform mobile app developer. Learn in-demand skills for developing reliable, scalable and user-friendly mobile apps for multiple operating systems, such as iOS and Android.
What you will learn
Gain the skills required to create apps across different platforms and devices.
Learn programming fundamentals, how to create a user interface (UI) and best practices for designing the UI.
Become an expert in React Native, React, JavaScript, GitHub repositories and version control.
Walk away with a project-based portfolio that demonstrates your skills to employers.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll engage in a number of practical lab-based exercises that offer opportunities to practice and implement what you are learning. You’ll complete hands-on projects that you can showcase during job interviews and on relevant social networks.
At the end of each course, you’ll complete an assignment to test your new skills. There are various assignments in which you’ll use a lab environment or a web application to perform tasks such as:
- Use JavaScript and data from multiple sources to dynamically control a web app.
- Manage a project using version control in Git and GitHub.
- Build apps using React, routing, hooks, and data fetching.
At the end of the program, there will be a Capstone project where you will bring your new skillset together to create a mobile app.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 10 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Mobile Development
If you want to become a mobile developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of web and mobile developers and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet.
Programming with JavaScript
JavaScript is the programming language that powers the modern web. In this course, you will learn the basic concepts of web development with JavaScript. You will work with functions, objects, arrays, variables, data types, the HTML DOM, and much more. You will learn how to use JavaScript and discover interactive possibilities with modern JavaScript technologies. Finally, you will learn about the practice of testing code and how to write a unit test using Jest.
Version Control
Learn how modern software developers collaborate across the world without messing up each other's code. You’ll understand the different version control systems and how to create an effective software development workflow.
React Basics
React is a powerful JavaScript library that you can use to build user interfaces for web and mobile applications (apps). In this course, you will explore the fundamental concepts that underpin the React library and learn the basic skills required to build a simple, fast, and scalable app.
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
