If you want to learn how to create apps for Android and iOS devices, this course is right for you. This program is taught by industry-recognized experts at Meta. Cross-platform mobile developers build and write code for apps that are hosted on mobile devices powered by multiple operating systems. They do everything from creating the app to debugging it after deployment. They design interactive and attractive user interfaces (UIs) to ensure the best possible end-user or customer experiences. This specialization can be a stepping stone for building a successful career as an iOS or Android developer. In this program, you’ll learn: Essential cross-platform programming concepts and the tools needed to develop apps. Work with web technologies such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Manage data across multiple mobile operating systems including iOS and Android. In-demand skills to develop, test and maintain cross-platform mobile apps using React and React Native. GitHub repositories for version control and content management systems (CMS). By the end, you’ll put your new skills to work by completing a real-world portfolio project. You’ll build a dynamic mobile app using a responsive design that you can showcase during a job interview. Plus, you’ll get support in your job search. Please note that the launch date, program content, and course titles are subject to change.
Introduction to Mobile Development

Programming with JavaScript

Version Control

React Basics

Meta

