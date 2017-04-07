Browse Figma Courses
Skills you'll gain: User Experience, Visual Design
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Web Design, Application Development, Software Engineering
Skills you'll gain: User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Audit, Human Computer Interaction, Planning, Product Design, Product Development, Visual Design, Web Design, Web Development Tools
Skills you'll gain: HTML and CSS, Javascript, Front-End Web Development, React (web framework), Web Development, User Experience, Algorithms, Computer Science, Web Design, Application Development, Computer Programming, Software Engineering, Web Development Tools, Collaboration, Communication, Data Structures, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Linux, Problem Solving, Product Design, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing
Skills you'll gain: User Experience, Front-End Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Product Design, Web Design
Skills you'll gain: Product Design, User Experience, User Research
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Design and Product, Graphic Design
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Web Design
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: User Experience, User Experience Design
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular figma courses
- Get Started with Figma: Coursera Project Network
- Create High-Fidelity Designs and Prototypes in Figma: Google
- Work with Components in Figma: Coursera Project Network
- Google UX Design: Google
- Meta Front-End Developer: Meta
- Principles of UX/UI Design: Meta
- Designing a Low Fidelity Prototype in Figma: Coursera Project Network
- Build Wireframes and Low-Fidelity Prototypes: Google
- Create a Mockup in Figma: Coursera Project Network
- Build an E-commerce Dashboard with Figma: Coursera Project Network