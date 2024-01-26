From Figma to code is the ideal course for aspiring frontend developers seeking a challenge and eager to acquire the skills needed to translate visually appealing mockups into functional user interfaces. Throughout the program, you'll apply and enhance your HTML, CSS, and JavaScript proficiency by constructing five captivating designs – starting from a straightforward card and progressing to a landing page, an analytics dashboard, a sales website, and culminating in an animated event site.
What you'll learn
Create user interfaces from mockups.
Create responsive layouts.
There are 5 modules in this course
Learn the basics of using Figma and how to translate a design into a web project as you build a simple card.
With an emphasis on CSS you will work on the layout for a landing page that will look great on desktop and mobile.
Challenge yourself to create a data analytics dashboard using HTML and CSS.
Bring another Figma layout to life on the web, adding complexity and detail to desktop and mobile views.
Build your most complex layout yet tying in all the concepts you've learned through the course.
