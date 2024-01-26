Scrimba
From Figma to Code
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Gary Simon

Instructor: Gary Simon

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create user interfaces from mockups.

  • Create responsive layouts.

Skills you'll gain

There are 5 modules in this course

Learn the basics of using Figma and how to translate a design into a web project as you build a simple card.

What's included

1 quiz9 plugins

With an emphasis on CSS you will work on the layout for a landing page that will look great on desktop and mobile.

What's included

1 quiz5 plugins

Challenge yourself to create a data analytics dashboard using HTML and CSS.

What's included

1 quiz7 plugins

Bring another Figma layout to life on the web, adding complexity and detail to desktop and mobile views.

What's included

1 quiz9 plugins

Build your most complex layout yet tying in all the concepts you've learned through the course.

What's included

1 quiz15 plugins

Gary Simon
Scrimba

