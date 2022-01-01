University of Michigan
Front-end web development is the work of creating all of the user-facing elements of web pages, encompassing aspects such as graphic design, user interface (UI) design, and the overall user experience (UX). While back-end or server-side web development is critical for integrating these aspects with applications and databases, front-end web development is becoming ever-more important for engaging users with increasingly high expectations from websites.
Indeed, while HTML, CSS, and JavaScript remain core tools for front-end web development, developers today must deal with a wider range of use cases and usability requirements than ever. Responsive web design requires websites to display correctly whether users access them on desktop computers, tablets, or mobile devices, and web accessibility principles demand they be designed to meet the needs of users with visual, audial, and cognitive impairments. Thus, front-end frameworks like Bootstrap and React are becoming popular tools to help developers meet these needs more quickly and easily.
A highly functional, engaging, and attractive website is more important for business success than ever, and front-end developers that combine a good graphic design sense with strong programming skills are in high demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), web developers earned a median annual salary of $73,760 in 2019, and jobs in this field expected to grow “much faster than average.” Professional front-end web developers may be self-employed or may work for digital advertising agencies, in-house for tech companies, or for other types of organizations.
Yes! Online courses are a great way to learn about computer science topics of all kinds, including the ever-evolving field of front-end web development. You can take individual courses as well as Specializations spanning multiple courses from top-ranked schools like University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, University of California Davis, and California Institute of the Arts. And, since you can view course materials and complete coursework on a flexible schedule, learning on Coursera is a great way to augment your curriculum as a student or update your skills as a working professional in the field.
The skills or experience you may want to have before learning front-end web development could include basic knowledge of writing website code using common programming languages such as HTML, C++, CSS, and JavaScript. If you have any experience creating basic websites and incorporating simple graphics and videos, then you have the basic skills needed to learn front-end web development.
The kind of people best suited for roles in front-end web development will be able to combine technical and creative skills. They have a good eye for detail and are willing to write code for long periods. In addition, successful front-end web developers can listen to a client’s wishes, are problem-solvers, and can work under pressure to fix a problem, address a challenge, or change gears at a moment’s notice. People who may enjoy roles in front-web development are also willing to work remotely and have flexible hours.
Learning front-end web development could be right for you if you prefer to directly affect the user’s experience on a website. It may be the right subject for you to study if you want to work in tandem with website designers to assemble all the pieces of content and develop it all into an experience on a website. If you would like to effectively use JavaScript ES6 and the React library, then learning front-end web development may also be right for you. Studying the subject is also right for you if you plan on learning backend web development to become a full-stack engineer.
The most common career path for someone in front-end development is to become a front-end developer or front-end engineer who creates and often monitors inviting and easy-to-use websites for clients or in-house for a company or agency. Front-end developers may continue on a career path to become full-stack developers.
Topics you can study that are related to front-end web development include computer science, software engineering, or IT in general. You might also want to study related topics of media and graphic design to further develop your eye for aesthetic details. Other advanced topics that are related to front-end web development include UX design, gaming, and animation. Learning the related topics of responsive design, SEO, and other optimizing applications may be good additional subjects to study to enhance your front-end web development knowledge.