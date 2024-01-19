Imagine you’re a recently graduated information technology student looking to land a software development job. In this project, you’ll create a website that showcases “your” qualifications, work experience, and work samples.
Build a Portfolio Website with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Taught in English
Prove that you can integrate HTML, CSS, and JavaScript into a website
Showcase other works that you have already done and other online presence
Provide further information about your qualifications, references, and contact information
About this Project
Project plan
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Explore and Identify Website’s Layout and Design
Retrieve and Organize Website Resources
Use HTML to Create Website’s Outline
Apply CSS to HTML
Implement Behaviors Using JavaScript
