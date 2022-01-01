University of California, Davis
According to both GitHub’s 2018 State of the Octoverse and Stack Overflow’s 2018 Developer Survey, Javascript is the most popular language on the job market today. Javascript and Javascript frameworks are the backbone of modern web development. Whether you’re a student starting from scratch, or a developer looking to brush up on node.js best practices, you’ll find what you’re looking for with this collection.
We recommend these courses for learners who want to learn to code in Javascript for web development. Whether that means you’re a student that needs introductory Javascript lessons or a developer looking to add Javascript programming to your repertoire, there are Javascript classes here that are right for you. Beyond basic Javascript for beginners, these courses help learners write, document, test, and debug code for programs or apps using the Javascript programming language.
Completing Javascript training opens up the door for jobs with titles like Web Developer, Front-End Engineer, Full Stack Developer, or Mobile Developer. A quick search on indeed.com shows more than 40,000 job openings with Javascript programming skills or experience listed as a requirement. Nearly 100% of these postings pay $75,000 or more annually. Getting your start with Java script with the courses in this collection and get on the path toward your next job, promotion, or degree.
You should have some experience using HTML and CSS before starting to learn JavaScript. You'll need to have a basic familiarity with computers, including how to install software and create and manage files, as well as navigating the internet. It's also helpful to have an understanding of basic math terms, such as variables, integers, decimals, and exponents as well as basic processes like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. Basic experience with arrays is also very helpful before starting to learn JavaScript.
If you want to develop your own website and understand how to make both the front-end and back-end attractive and function as streamlined as possible, learning JavaScript is likely a good fit for you. If you're pursuing a career in any kind of software and web development, including full-stack, WordPress, security software, and so on, learning JavaScript is right for you as well.
TypeScript is a related programming language that you can study because it is backward compatible with JavaScript, and its main function is to enhance JavaScript capabilities. Front-end frameworks like React and Bootstrap 4 are also topics related to JavaScript, as is learning how to develop an application using Django. You may also want to study ES6 features, which are revisions of JavaScript.
People who are best suited for roles in JavaScript are inquisitive and curious as well as detail-oriented and organized. They are adept at solving complex problems and have a passion for continuously learning new things. People well suited for roles in JavaScript are also generally driven and self-motivated, learn things quickly, have good communication and collaboration skills, and are comfortable with math, abstraction, and logic concepts.