Introduction to HTML, CSS, & JavaScript

Michelle Saltoun
Upkar Lidder

Instructors: Michelle Saltoun

What you'll learn

  • Describe the Web Application Development Ecosystem and terminology like front-end developer, back-end, server-side, and full stack.

  • Identify the developer tools and integrated development environments (IDEs) used by web developers. 

  • Create and structure basic web pages using HTML and style them with CSS. 

  • Develop dynamic web pages with interactive features using JavaScript. 

There are 4 modules in this course

The most fundamental tools for front-end developers are the languages they use for developing the website or app. Foremost among these languages is Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML). A thorough understanding of HTML, its features, support, and scripting capabilities makes a solid foundation for you to build your development skills on.

HTML5 has many elements that enable developers to create well-structured and varied websites. CSS is a style sheet language that defines how HTML elements are displayed. By using a combination of HTML5 and CSS, developers can create rich, interactive applications. The HTML5 elements provide ways to separate a HTML document into divisions, create headers and footers, define sections, create headings, and define the body of the document. In addition, there are many HTML5 elements that allow the user to interact with the website, inputting information in various formats like dates, times, numbers, email addresses and much more. The data is sent to the browser by using HTML, and the design is applied to that data by using CSS. To be able to create the structure and style you want for your site, you must be familiar with both languages.

You now have a website or Cloud App with structure and content from HTML, consistent style from CSS, and a limited amount of interactivity for the user. To enhance the user experience and create a real wow factor, you’re going to need JavaScript. With JavaScript, you can make your webpages dynamic by using features like interactive forms, picture slideshows, and sophisticated menu systems.

Now that you have been equipped with the skills to use HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you will have the opportunity to practice and create a web application. In this scenario, you have been hired by a reputed placement company, ABC Consultant, whose primary focus is to help people with less than 5 years of experience to find a suitable placement in their industry. As a web developer, they have assigned you the task of creating a portfolio for one of their clients as a single static webpage to share with the prospective employers.

