Want to take the first steps to become a Web Developer? This course will help you discover the languages, frameworks, and tools that you will need to create interactive and engaging websites right from the beginning.
Introduction to HTML, CSS, & JavaScript
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
6,226 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(56 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe the Web Application Development Ecosystem and terminology like front-end developer, back-end, server-side, and full stack.
Identify the developer tools and integrated development environments (IDEs) used by web developers.
Create and structure basic web pages using HTML and style them with CSS.
Develop dynamic web pages with interactive features using JavaScript.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
6 quizzes
Course
(56 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from IBM
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
The most fundamental tools for front-end developers are the languages they use for developing the website or app. Foremost among these languages is Hyper Text Markup Language (HTML). A thorough understanding of HTML, its features, support, and scripting capabilities makes a solid foundation for you to build your development skills on.
What's included
7 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 app item5 plugins
HTML5 has many elements that enable developers to create well-structured and varied websites. CSS is a style sheet language that defines how HTML elements are displayed. By using a combination of HTML5 and CSS, developers can create rich, interactive applications. The HTML5 elements provide ways to separate a HTML document into divisions, create headers and footers, define sections, create headings, and define the body of the document. In addition, there are many HTML5 elements that allow the user to interact with the website, inputting information in various formats like dates, times, numbers, email addresses and much more. The data is sent to the browser by using HTML, and the design is applied to that data by using CSS. To be able to create the structure and style you want for your site, you must be familiar with both languages.
What's included
5 videos1 reading2 quizzes2 app items4 plugins
You now have a website or Cloud App with structure and content from HTML, consistent style from CSS, and a limited amount of interactivity for the user. To enhance the user experience and create a real wow factor, you’re going to need JavaScript. With JavaScript, you can make your webpages dynamic by using features like interactive forms, picture slideshows, and sophisticated menu systems.
What's included
8 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 app item4 plugins
Now that you have been equipped with the skills to use HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you will have the opportunity to practice and create a web application. In this scenario, you have been hired by a reputed placement company, ABC Consultant, whose primary focus is to help people with less than 5 years of experience to find a suitable placement in their industry. As a web developer, they have assigned you the task of creating a portfolio for one of their clients as a single static webpage to share with the prospective employers.
What's included
2 readings1 peer review2 app items3 plugins
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.