IBM
IBM Back-end JavaScript Developer Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM Back-end JavaScript Developer Professional Certificate

Launch your Back-End JavaScript Developer career . Build the skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in under six months. No degree or prior experience required.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team
Michelle Saltoun
Sachin Jambur

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

1,795 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 11 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.7

(55 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Professional Certificate - 11 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.7

(55 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Computer Science

  • Receive professional-level training from IBM
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM
Placeholder

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 11 course series

Introduction to Software Engineering

Course 114 hours4.7 (880 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe software engineering, Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), and software development tools, technologies and stacks.

  • List different types of programming languages and create basic programming constructs such as loops and conditions using Python. 

  • Outline approaches to application architecture and design, patterns, and deployment architectures. 

  • Summarize the skills required in software engineering and describe the career options it provides.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Career
Category: Software Engineer
Category: Coding Challenge
Category: interview Preparation
Category: Full Stack Developer

Introduction to HTML, CSS, & JavaScript

Course 210 hours4.6 (56 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the Web Application Development Ecosystem and terminology like front-end developer, back-end, server-side, and full stack.

  • Identify the developer tools and integrated development environments (IDEs) used by web developers. 

  • Create and structure basic web pages using HTML and style them with CSS. 

  • Develop dynamic web pages with interactive features using JavaScript. 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Openshift
Category: Docker
Category: Kubernetes
Category: Containers
Category: Cloud Native

Getting Started with Git and GitHub

Course 310 hours4.6 (892 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe version control and its place in social and collaborative coding and in DevOps.

  • Explain basic Git concepts such as repositories and branches used for distributed version control and social coding.

  • Create GitHub repositories and branches, and perform pull requests (PRs) and merge operations, to collaborate on a team project.

  • Build your portfolio by creating and sharing an open-source project on GitHub.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Continuous Integration
Category: Continuous Delivery
Category: Mongodb
Category: agile
Category: Devops

JavaScript Programming Essentials

Course 416 hours4.7 (25 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe JavaScript development concepts, list ES6 features, outline data structures, and explore arrays, DOM, AJAX, and debugging techniques.

  • Explore handling errors and exceptions, functions and events, apply string manipulation and error-handing techniques, and traverse the DOM.

  • Compare functions, values, reference types, and strategies in promises and async/await, and discuss modifying the appearance of DOM elements.

  • Employ JavaScript functions, services, tools, and libraries to create and style navigation and pages, and AJAX to fetch and display data from APIs.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)
Category: Git (Software)
Category: Github
Category: open source
Category: Cloning and forking

Developing Back-End Apps with Node.js and Express

Course 512 hours4.5 (333 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Create server-side applications using the Node.js JavaScript run time. 

  • Extend your Node.js applications with third-party packages and frameworks, including Express. 

  • Use npm to manage Node.js packages in your Node.js application. 

  • Develop asynchronous callback functions and promises to complete asynchronous operations.   

Skills you'll gain

Category: Json
Category: Software Development
Category: Computer Programming
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)
Category: Ajax (Programming Language)

Get Started with Cloud Native, DevOps, Agile, and NoSQL

Course 612 hours4.8 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore cloud native applications concepts and methodologies, recognize CNCF’s impact, and analyse the benefits of CI/CD, Agile, and Scrum.

  • Recognize the DevOps culture, and its significance, differentiate between TDD and BDD, and explore the principles and characteristics of MongoDB.

  • Implement CI/CD practices and connect and integrate user stories using Zenhub to facilitate the Agile development process.

  • Enhance application functionality using tools and techniques, store, manage, and perform basic data operations using MongoDB and CRUD operations.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Representational State Transfer (REST)
Category: Cloud Applications
Category: Openshift
Category: Microservices
Category: serverless

Introduction to Containers w/ Docker, Kubernetes & OpenShift

Course 713 hours4.4 (735 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Using containers, learn how to move applications quickly across any environment.

  • Build cloud native applications using Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, and Istio.

  • Describe and leverage Kubernetes architecture to set up and use an entire lifecycle-based container management system.

  • Create and leverage a YAML deployment file to configure and create resources such as pods, services, replicasets, and others in a declarative way.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Server-side JavaScript
Category: back-end development
Category: Computer Science
Category: Web Development
Category: express

Application Development using Microservices and Serverless

Course 814 hours4.6 (237 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Summarize the fundamentals of Microservices, their advantages, and contrast with monolithic architectures.

  • Create REST API endpoints and invoke them using cURL and Postman; Use SwaggerUI to document and test APIs.

  • Create, and deploy microservices using Docker containers and serverless technologies like IBM Code Engine.

  • Practice hands-on with labs and projects using a no-charge cloud-based environment.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Database (DBMS)
Category: Mongodb
Category: JavaScript
Category: Node
Category: express

Node.js & MongoDB: Developing Back-end Database Applications

Course 919 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implement fundamental back-end development concepts with Node, Express, and NoSQL databases

  • Develop secure RESTful APIs using Node and Express to communicate with databases

  • Apply authentication and authorization mechanisms and implement error handling

  • Scale and deploy Node database applications on a cloud platform

Skills you'll gain

Category: Software Engineering
Category: Software Architecture
Category: Python Programming
Category: Agile and Scrum
Category: Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

JavaScript Back-end Capstone Project

Course 1014 hours

What you'll learn

  • Integrate and apply your JavaScript, Node.js, Express, and MongoDB skills

  • Build and deploy a real-world backend application using popular cloud-native concepts such as containers and serverless

  • Apply DevOps and Agile practices by employing CI/CD pipelines and developing user stories

  • Construct secure endpoint APIs within your application to ensure seamless communication with the front-end and databases

Skills you'll gain

Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: Web
Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Software Developer Career Guide and Interview Preparation

Course 1111 hours4.7 (90 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the role of a software engineer and some career path options as well as the prospective opportunities in the field.

  • Explain how to build a foundation for a job search, including researching job listings, writing a resume, and making a portfolio of work.

  • Summarize what a candidate can expect during a typical job interview cycle, different types of interviews, and how to prepare for interviews.

  • Explain how to give an effective interview, including techniques for answering questions and how to make a professional personal presentation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: MongoDB
Category: RESTful API
Category: Kubernetes skills
Category: Node.js
Category: Back-end development

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,944 learners
Michelle Saltoun
IBM
2 Courses145,173 learners
Sachin Jambur
IBM
2 Courses65,530 learners

Offered by

IBM

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions