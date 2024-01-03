Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of backend development. In this program, you’ll develop skills needed for an entry-level, backend JavaScript developer in as little as 4 - 6 months. No prior degree or software engineering experience is required.
Industries have ever-increasing needs for talented backend developers who can use JavaScript to write server-side applications. These modular applications connect to front-end interfaces and enable communication with databases, networking technologies, and more to power the user experience.
When you complete this program, you’ll develop expertise with the range of back-end developer tools that make them highly sought after in our web-centric world. Get hands-on experience with server-side systems that power modern web and mobile applications to get hands-on experiences with these technologies.
Technologies covered include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, Express, Git and GitHub, SQL and NoSQL databases, containers with Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices, and Serverless. Upon completing the full program, you will have built a portfolio of projects to provide you with the confidence to excel in your interviews. You’ll receive a Professional Certificate and badge from IBM to showcase your proficiency to potential employers.
In the final course, you will learn inside tips and steps to perform professionally and effectively at interviews and unlock exclusive access to career support resources to help you in your job search.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the professional certificate, you have ample opportunities to apply skills learned through labs and projects. Projects include:
Creating and sharing open-source projects on GitHub.
Crafting a travel recommendation website using JavaScript APIs that align with your user preferences.
Writing a server-side application that stores, retrieves, and manages book ratings and reviews with Node.js and Express framework.
Building and deploying a multitier guestbook with rolling updates using Openshift image streams.
Writing a backend application that uses MongoDB with API endpoints so it readily integrates with a client-side application and deploying it to Kubernetes.
Preparing your backend developer resume and portfolio.