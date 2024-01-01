I am an EdTech Consultant and an IT professional with over 20 years of work experience spanning Cyber Security, Cloud Application Development, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science. I am a software engineer, backed by many years of experience in software development in product-based and project-based companies with involvement in the SDLC. I have done Masters in Science specialising in DataScience from Deakin University Australia. I have an in-depth understanding of software development using Agile methodologies and DevOps.