Computer and IT literacy.

  • Describe and contrast Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes and Extract, Load, Transform (ELT) processes.

  • Explain batch vs concurrent modes of execution.

  • Implement an ETL pipelinethrough shell scripting.

  • Describe data pipeline components, processes, tools, and technologies.

  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Apache Kafka
  • Apache Airflow
  • Data Pipelines
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Data Processing Techniques

Week 2

ETL & Data Pipelines: Tools and Techniques

Week 3

Building Data Pipelines using Airflow

5 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Building Streaming Pipelines using Kafka

