KB
Apr 23, 2022
Nice intro to ETL and Data Pipelines. Beginner level easy to follow hands on Airflow and Kafka.
IK
Jan 12, 2022
Perfect environment to make experiments! Very easy and powerful in use.
By Nataliya S•
Oct 12, 2021
Thanks to IBM and Coursera for the great "ETL and Data Pipelines with Shell, Airflow and Kafka" course, that I passed with Grade Achieved: 100%. It's the third course, that I've passed, as a part of "IBM Data Engineering Specialization". I was so carried away by the course that I literally sat up until 2 am almost every day. In this course I could apply my knowledge of Python, Pandas, SQL, Bash commands to build ETL Batch and Stream pipelines.
By Evgeny D•
Sep 29, 2021
It's one of the most challenging courses I've been enrolled!
By Dmitry K•
Sep 17, 2021
Buggy practice. Not possible to complete without fixing airflow start script yourself. Nobody monitor or fixing issues here
By RLee•
Jan 13, 2022
The final project to connect Airflow as a pipeline management tool to Kafka server is a very useful hands-on project. More details or explanations on the syntax of Python calling Kafka producer and consumer, which are in the files of toll_traffic_generator.py and streaming_data_reader.py, would be more valuable rather than just providing these two files to run on its own.
By Ilya K•
Jan 13, 2022
By Natale F•
Dec 15, 2021
Interesting course with enough labs.
By Hugo A O O•
Dec 6, 2021
i really liked the labs
By Omar H•
Jan 26, 2022
It's great introduction for airflow and kafka but still an introduction it is shallow doesn't offer much but at the end you will understand what you need to continue further in both technologies.
By Chris B•
Apr 20, 2022
Course content is good but labs are riddled with bugs and in dire need of quality control. I encountered many time-consuming, frustrating technical issues that made completing this course a slog. Final assignment introduces some difficult linux manipulations that were not covered in the coures and are not really that relevant to the subject matter. Some questions on the final are unclear and could be better written. Would recommend the instructors or whomever created this course to eat their own cooking and go through this course and fix the various issues.
By k b•
Apr 24, 2022
By Rorisang S•
Mar 14, 2022
Succinctly presented. Labs really hammered the point home :)
By Minh N T•
Apr 12, 2022
Useful course for beginner Data engineer
By Chris W•
Apr 3, 2022
A decent overview of Airflow and Kafka. Worth it for the time invested. The labs were good, however the execution of the final assignment was poor -- you have to submit two dozen screen captures for a peer reviewed assignment. Taking screen caps of code is silly, why not just submit the code? Plus you are taking the caps before you even know if your code works. And you are relying on strangers to read and understand your code before you can get credit for the course. Fortunately, some kind soul found mine quickly and gave me 100%. My code did work -- I tested it thoroughly -- but you can't really tell from screen caps.
By Sina S S•
May 7, 2022
A good introductory course to airflow and kafka. Could have been broken up into at least two courses focusing on each of these platform, and going more in depth in each one. Also, the final assignment is a pain to complete especially due to some errors in instructions. But overall, It is a decent course.
By Markus Z•
Mar 28, 2022
Good compact summary of the topics.
Regarding the assignment: Good to have an environment for testing your code directly. Unfortunatly it was a bit unstable. Final assignment was a bit to much screenshots and lesser coding.
By Katarzyna G•
Mar 26, 2022
It would be much better with real instructors and with no peer review that is not objecitve and no proper ansers clue
By YANGYANG C•
Jan 17, 2022
Love the labs, but do not like the robotic lectures.
By Mbaye B•
May 14, 2022
interesting
By Krishnakumar K•
Apr 12, 2022
good
By Yao G A•
Feb 25, 2022
Cette note est du au fait du probleme de notation des examens. Le fait de laisser à l'appréciation des étudiants de juger de la bonne réponse basé sur uniquement que des indices... par exemple pour le Task 1.2 à 1.8 je crois avoir eu 2 presque partout maison ne m'en a donné que 1. Ce que je ne trouve pas vraiment juste
By Roberta B•
Apr 3, 2022
Ok, Very good course, but during the exam the focus was a very difficult part made of commands of Linux Shell, expecially dealing with files that are not CSV. That was not the main focus of the course, actually.....