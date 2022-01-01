About this Specialization

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a subfield of linguistics, computer science, and artificial intelligence that uses algorithms to interpret and manipulate human language. This technology is one of the most broadly applied areas of machine learning and is critical in effectively analyzing massive quantities of unstructured, text-heavy data. As AI continues to expand, so will the demand for professionals skilled at building models that analyze speech and language, uncover contextual patterns, and produce insights from text and audio. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to design NLP applications that perform question-answering and sentiment analysis, create tools to translate languages and summarize text, and even build chatbots. These and other NLP applications are going to be at the forefront of the coming transformation to an AI-powered future. This Specialization is designed and taught by two experts in NLP, machine learning, and deep learning. Younes Bensouda Mourri is an Instructor of AI at Stanford University who also helped build the Deep Learning Specialization. Łukasz Kaiser is a Staff Research Scientist at Google Brain and the co-author of Tensorflow, the Tensor2Tensor and Trax libraries, and the Transformer paper.
Learner Career Outcomes
29%
Started a new career after completing this specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 8 hours/week
English

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Natural Language Processing with Classification and Vector Spaces

4.6
stars
3,408 ratings
692 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Natural Language Processing with Probabilistic Models

4.7
stars
1,346 ratings
237 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Natural Language Processing with Sequence Models

4.5
stars
885 ratings
178 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Natural Language Processing with Attention Models

4.3
stars
751 ratings
185 reviews

