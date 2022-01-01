- Word2vec
- Machine Translation
- Sentiment Analysis
- Transformers
- Attention Models
- Word Embeddings
- Locality-Sensitive Hashing
- Vector Space Models
- Parts-of-Speech Tagging
- N-gram Language Models
- Autocorrect
- Word Embedding
Natural Language Processing Specialization
Break into NLP. Master cutting-edge NLP techniques through four hands-on courses! Updated with the latest techniques in October '21.
Offered By
What you will learn
Use logistic regression, naïve Bayes, and word vectors to implement sentiment analysis, complete analogies & translate words.
Use dynamic programming, hidden Markov models, and word embeddings to implement autocorrect, autocomplete & identify part-of-speech tags for words.
Use recurrent neural networks, LSTMs, GRUs & Siamese networks in Trax for sentiment analysis, text generation & named entity recognition.
Use encoder-decoder, causal, & self-attention to machine translate complete sentences, summarize text, build chatbots & question-answering.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization will equip you with machine learning basics and state-of-the-art deep learning techniques needed to build cutting-edge NLP systems:
• Use logistic regression, naïve Bayes, and word vectors to implement sentiment analysis, complete analogies, translate words, and use locality-sensitive hashing to approximate nearest neighbors.
• Use dynamic programming, hidden Markov models, and word embeddings to autocorrect misspelled words, autocomplete partial sentences, and identify part-of-speech tags for words.
• Use dense and recurrent neural networks, LSTMs, GRUs, and Siamese networks in TensorFlow and Trax to perform advanced sentiment analysis, text generation, named entity recognition, and to identify duplicate questions.
• Use encoder-decoder, causal, and self-attention to perform advanced machine translation of complete sentences, text summarization, question-answering, and to build chatbots. Learn T5, BERT, transformer, reformer, and more with 🤗 Transformers!
Working knowledge of machine learning, intermediate Python experience including DL frameworks & proficiency in calculus, linear algebra, & statistics
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Natural Language Processing with Classification and Vector Spaces
In Course 1 of the Natural Language Processing Specialization, you will:
Natural Language Processing with Probabilistic Models
In Course 2 of the Natural Language Processing Specialization, you will:
Natural Language Processing with Sequence Models
In Course 3 of the Natural Language Processing Specialization, you will:
Natural Language Processing with Attention Models
In Course 4 of the Natural Language Processing Specialization, you will:
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
