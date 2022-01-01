Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Python Programming, Feature Engineering, Entrepreneurship, Computational Thinking, Machine Learning, Beam Robotics, Hardware Design, Data Management, Statistical Programming, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Applied Machine Learning, Theoretical Computer Science, Business Psychology, Deep Learning
4.5
(1.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Lambda Calculus, IBM Cloud, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Dimensionality Reduction, Statistical Visualization, Data Visualization, Business Analysis, Cloud Computing, Data Clustering Algorithms, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning, Exploratory Data Analysis, Statistical Analysis
4.4
(61 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks
MathWorks
Skills you'll gain: Extract, Transform, Load, Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Data Analysis Software, Computer Graphic Techniques, Analysis, Data Management, Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Graphics
4.7
(307 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Computer Architecture, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Vision, General Statistics, Data Analysis Software, Statistical Machine Learning, Probability Distribution, Dimensionality Reduction, Feature Engineering, Data Mining, Machine Learning Algorithms, Geostatistics, Security Engineering, Machine Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Supply Chain, Differential Equations, Econometrics, Support Vector Machine, Linearity, Applied Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Calculus, Other Programming Languages, Estimation, Probability & Statistics, Linear Algebra, Network Security, Data Analysis, Mathematics, Regression
4.9
(170.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 3+ Months
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Applied Machine Learning, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Continuous Integration, Data Management, Deep Learning, DevOps, Estimation, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Marketing, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(1.9k reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Bigquery, Business Psychology, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Deep Learning, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Full-Stack Web Development, General Statistics, Geostatistics, Google Cloud Platform, Hardware Design, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Network Security, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(23.9k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Algorithms, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Deep Learning, Dimensionality Reduction, Experiment, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Forecasting, General Statistics, Journalism, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Reinforcement Learning, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(914 reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Feature engineering is a process within machine learning that transforms raw data into features that a machine can recognize as part of the problem to be solved. It's a way of manually improving the observations and variables that a machine is learning based upon the data that you have. Features are tables that consist of the variables and observations that are meaningful to the problem you're trying to solve. Feature engineering consists of determining which features work best with the problem you're solving, creating the features, checking how the features work, and improving them.
It's important to learn about the process of feature engineering because it can influence the result of solving a problem better than relying on algorithms alone, which means you can better solve problems based on the data that you have. When you use feature engineering properly, you can exert a positive influence on the results you achieve from the data that you're working with. To put it simply, the better features you put into the machine, the better problem solutions you'll see as a result. That's where a thorough knowledge of feature engineering comes in. The better you are at inputting features, the better you'll be at making the most of your data.
Data analysts and engineers call upon their knowledge of feature engineering in their careers. Engineers in a host of disciplines analyze, clean, and improve the data that they work with every day, and you'll find data specialists who work with feature engineering in fields as vast as healthcare, aerospace, and defense. The growing fields of mobile gaming and e-commerce also hire feature engineers to better analyze the data that they depend on.
Whether you're looking to learn the basics of feature engineering or acquire more advanced knowledge, taking online courses on Coursera and partners like IBM and Google can help you learn the concepts and practical applications of feature engineering. You can learn about how feature engineering works in certain applications like Google Cloud or MATLAB or aim for a specialized certificate. No matter which of the feature engineering courses you choose to take, you'll have the opportunity to learn new skills that may be beneficial to your career.